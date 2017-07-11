Catalonia election: Separatist parties predicted to win majority

Separatist parties in Catalonia are expected to secure a total of 73 to 80 seats in the regional parliament in Barcelona, according to a projection from Spanish state broadcaster RTVE after polling stations closed at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT).

The projected seats would give separatists the required absolute majority the 135-seat assembly.

The Socialist PSOE, which governs in Madrid, is expected to improve its standing with a projected 34 to 36 seats.

The leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya would get 36-38 seats, while the centre-right Junts is projected to get between 30 and 33, according to the opinion poll.

Far-left separatist party CUP would get seven seats.

Voters across the disputed Spanish region of Catalonia went to the polls on Sunday in an election widely considered a test for the region's separatist movement.

While the election is unlikely to result in the same political upheaval that led to the region's declaration of independence in 2017, the outcome will likely indicate the appeal and trajectory of the pro-independence movement.

What to watch in this election

Catalonia's pro-independence parties were hoping to win more than 50% of the vote in Sunday's election. Earlier opinion polls had predicted a tight race against parties not in favor of secession. They include the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party PSOE, the national governing party, which was expected to snag at least 20% of the vote. The center-left party opposes Catalonia's secession from Spain, but supports dialogue between Barcelona and Madrid.

Two separatist parties currently head a minority government in the regional parliament — the left-wing Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya and the center-right Junts.

The minority government called for a new election after regional president Quim Torra was suspended from office by the Spanish judiciary in September. He was removed after refusing to take down pro-independence symbols from public buildings.

When are results expected?

Polling stations closed at 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). Preliminary results are expected around 10 p.m., although this year's large number of postal ballots could delay full results.

How did the pandemic impact the vote?

Some 5.3 million people in Catalonia were eligible to vote, but concerns about the pandemic might have led to a historically low voter turnout.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials recommended that voting times were staggered. Those who are deemed high risk were encouraged to vote in the morning, leaving the general population able to vote in person from noon until 7 p.m.

Those who are COVID-19 positive, in quarantine or living with an infected person were then to vote in the last hour before polls closed.

Voters had to wear face masks, keep their distance while in line and use disinfectant provided at polling stations.

What happened in 2017?

In 2017, Catalonia sparked Spain's biggest political crisis in decades after separatist leaders held an independence referendum, despite courts ruling that the vote was unconstitutional.

Following a short-lived declaration of independence, the wealthy region was placed under emergency measures by Spain's central government. Catalonia's regional president at the time, Carles Puigdemont, fled to Belgium while other separatist leaders were sentenced to prison.

