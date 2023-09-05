  1. Skip to content
Catalan leader sets high price in Spain political deadlock

September 5, 2023

Carles Puigdemont, the exiled former leader of Catalonia, has said his party will only support Pedro Sanchez as a potential Spanish prime minister in exchange for amnesty for Catalan separatists.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VywE
Spanien Carles Puigdemont
Image: Michel Clementz/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

The former president of the Catalonian government, Carles Puigdemont, on Tuesday demanded the "complete abandonment of judicial proceedings" against any members of the Catalan separatist movement.

Speaking to journalists, Puigdemont said that any talks about his support in the formation of a new Spanish government were dependent on this condition.

Soon after Puigdemont's comments, an ally of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government was "a world away from these positions." 

Why is Puigdemont so important now?

In the aftermath of Spain's parliamentary elections in July, no obvious coalitions can be formed, either by right- or left-leaning parties with natural alliances. Many believe a re-run of the vote will prove the only solution. 

But mathematically, Puigdemont's Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) party's support could tip the scales in favor of either of the two largest parties. 

He and several party members face various charges following the independence referendum held in Catalonia under Puigdemont's presidency in 2017. The vote was declared illegal by Madrid but went ahead. Puigdemont has been living in exile in Brussels ever since to avoid prosecution.

Catalan independence - Society divided by a dream

The opposition conservative Popular Party (PP) narrowly won the election but is expected to fail in its bid to form a government. It has also ruled out any concessions for Catalan separatists in exchange for cooperation.

Sanchez's ruling Socialists (PSOE) would be next in line to try if the PP fails — and the party has made overtures to Catalan parties. It would need support from both Catalan groups in parliament to pass an investiture vote and subsequently form a government. 

Sanchez's party hints amnesty unlikely 

In addition to the amnesty, Puigdemont also demanded "respect for the democratic legitimacy of separatism."

"None of these preconditions are contrary to the Constitution and therefore to any European treaty... they are preconditions that must be met before the legal deadline runs out to avoid new elections," he said.

Reacting to Puigdemont's demands, spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez from Sanchez's party said the government was "a world away from these positions."

However, Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz, who leads the more left-wing Sumar movement as part of Sanchez's coalition, met Puigdemont on Monday. She said in a communique that they had agreed to "explore all democratic solutions to defuse the political conflict." 

Spain's conservative and far-right political forces have criticized that meeting, as well as Puigdemont's demands.

PP leader Alberto Feijoo meanwhile questioned the notion that Puigdemont should determine who would head the next Spanish government. He said this would be undemocratic and that cooperating with Junts would risk being an "accomplice" of the separatists. 

fg/msh (AFP, dpa, EFE)

