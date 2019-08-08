 Cat cults and cult cats for World Cat Day | Lifestyle | DW | 08.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cat cults and cult cats for World Cat Day

Unapproachable, independent, hedonistic: The cat is a fascinating creature. Sometimes it’s the purrs, sometimes the claws. On International Cat Day, we look at how felines have inspired artists, filmmakers and designers.

  • Garfield (Imago/United Archives)

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Fat, lazy and with a philosophical bent

    Garfield's comic strip dates back to the late 1970s. A bored and cynical creature, he shares the house with Odie, an intellectually disadvantaged dog, and Jon, a human being with a lonely streak. It's the perfect situation: Should Garfield disapprove of something, he can take it out on Jon and Odie. In 2004 the lasagna addict made the silver screen; two films followed.

  • Bildergalerie Berühmte Katzen Der gestiefelte Kater aus Film Shrek

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Resistance is futile

    He performs the most difficult tasks and nabs the vilest culprits. Of noble Spanish lineage, he's swift, and his claws are as sharp as glass cutters. He's the Puss In Boots, unstoppable — unless he has to stop to spit out a fur ball. After brilliant performances in the Shrek films, he was even given his own flick to star in.

  • Still from film The Aristocats

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Cats need lots of music

    In 1970, a dignified single mother named Duchesse and her three children padded across the silver screen in the Disney film "Aristocats": They encounter street cat Thomas O'Malley and a wild bunch of jazz-crazed cats. The film also includes a villain, lots of jazz music, moonlight and love in 1920s Paris.

  • Still from Fritz The Cat, 1971

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Cats and drugs and rock'n'roll

    A cult cat in the 1970s was a sex-crazed feline anarchist. Robert Crumb created Fritz the Cat, who drinks, smokes pot, likes sex parties and ultimately sets off a bomb. The comic strip was filmed in 1971. It was the first animated movie one had to be 18 to attend.

  • Grumpy Cat

    Cat cults and cult cats

    The most foul-mooded feline ever

    What would the internet be without cat content? Even though she died in May 2019, Grumpy Cat arguably remains the web's most famous feline. Her facial expression was actually due to a genetic defect. But it worked to her advantage. Grumpy went viral, and Grumpy merchandise made her owners wealthy.

  • Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette

    Cat cults and cult cats

    ...and here's the luxury edition

    Choupette was Karl Lagerfeld's muse. Wherever he would be, she wasn't far behind: in a custom-designed traveling bag, with two ladies-in-waiting, a chef and a body guard. Choupette became famous as a model, on Twitter and by living a thoroughly normal life of luxury. Indisputably an "It" Cat.

  • Sylvester and Tweety

    Cat cults and cult cats

    A tragic figure

    Sylvester the tomcat has only one goal in life: to catch and devour Tweety, the little yellow canary. But the feathered friend is somehow always just a little faster. Particularly unnerving is the fact that Tweety is a step ahead mentally too, and that regularly drives Sylvester to distraction. Both belong to the Looney Tunes cast of animated characters.

  • Tom and Jerry

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Cat and mouse

    Comedy duo Tom and Jerry swept the movie screens from 1940 until 1967, later becoming TV stars. The storyline is the simplest imaginable: Tom wants to catch Jerry; Jerry gets away. The wild chases have a low violence threshold with detonations being a frequent occurrence. Seven Tom and Jerry movies won Oscars, and six more were nominated.

  • Pettson and Findus

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Kitty has spoken

    In "Pettson and Findus," a children's book series by Swedish author Sven Nordqvist, a lively kitten named Findus adds a little action to his elderly owner's life. Findus has a mischievous streak, but nobody can stay mad at him long. He has the ability to converse with other animals, but with only one human: "his old man" Pettson. The Nordic cat epic was also adapted into animated versions.

  • Hello Kitty

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Pink dream

    The most polarizing fashion statement, unadulterated kitsch, a world-famous brand name and a hit in girl's rooms: Hello Kitty. The Hello Kitty label can be found on pretty much all types of objects: from children's cassette recorders to guitars, bags, furniture and skulls. The targeted market sector (young, female) is crazy about her. Others generally can't fathom why.

  • Bildergalerie Berühmte Katzen Blofeld

    Cat cults and cult cats

    The bad guy's cat

    Evil rogue Blofeld is James Bond's worst nemesis. Turning up in various 007 adventures, the bald villain usually sits at some opulent, clandestine location where other evildoers are busy at work constructing evildoing machines. Blofeld always has a white Persian on his lap that he strokes tenderly — which only makes him doubly mysterious.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (rf)


  • Garfield (Imago/United Archives)

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Fat, lazy and with a philosophical bent

    Garfield's comic strip dates back to the late 1970s. A bored and cynical creature, he shares the house with Odie, an intellectually disadvantaged dog, and Jon, a human being with a lonely streak. It's the perfect situation: Should Garfield disapprove of something, he can take it out on Jon and Odie. In 2004 the lasagna addict made the silver screen; two films followed.

  • Bildergalerie Berühmte Katzen Der gestiefelte Kater aus Film Shrek

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Resistance is futile

    He performs the most difficult tasks and nabs the vilest culprits. Of noble Spanish lineage, he's swift, and his claws are as sharp as glass cutters. He's the Puss In Boots, unstoppable — unless he has to stop to spit out a fur ball. After brilliant performances in the Shrek films, he was even given his own flick to star in.

  • Still from film The Aristocats

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Cats need lots of music

    In 1970, a dignified single mother named Duchesse and her three children padded across the silver screen in the Disney film "Aristocats": They encounter street cat Thomas O'Malley and a wild bunch of jazz-crazed cats. The film also includes a villain, lots of jazz music, moonlight and love in 1920s Paris.

  • Still from Fritz The Cat, 1971

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Cats and drugs and rock'n'roll

    A cult cat in the 1970s was a sex-crazed feline anarchist. Robert Crumb created Fritz the Cat, who drinks, smokes pot, likes sex parties and ultimately sets off a bomb. The comic strip was filmed in 1971. It was the first animated movie one had to be 18 to attend.

  • Grumpy Cat

    Cat cults and cult cats

    The most foul-mooded feline ever

    What would the internet be without cat content? Even though she died in May 2019, Grumpy Cat arguably remains the web's most famous feline. Her facial expression was actually due to a genetic defect. But it worked to her advantage. Grumpy went viral, and Grumpy merchandise made her owners wealthy.

  • Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette

    Cat cults and cult cats

    ...and here's the luxury edition

    Choupette was Karl Lagerfeld's muse. Wherever he would be, she wasn't far behind: in a custom-designed traveling bag, with two ladies-in-waiting, a chef and a body guard. Choupette became famous as a model, on Twitter and by living a thoroughly normal life of luxury. Indisputably an "It" Cat.

  • Sylvester and Tweety

    Cat cults and cult cats

    A tragic figure

    Sylvester the tomcat has only one goal in life: to catch and devour Tweety, the little yellow canary. But the feathered friend is somehow always just a little faster. Particularly unnerving is the fact that Tweety is a step ahead mentally too, and that regularly drives Sylvester to distraction. Both belong to the Looney Tunes cast of animated characters.

  • Tom and Jerry

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Cat and mouse

    Comedy duo Tom and Jerry swept the movie screens from 1940 until 1967, later becoming TV stars. The storyline is the simplest imaginable: Tom wants to catch Jerry; Jerry gets away. The wild chases have a low violence threshold with detonations being a frequent occurrence. Seven Tom and Jerry movies won Oscars, and six more were nominated.

  • Pettson and Findus

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Kitty has spoken

    In "Pettson and Findus," a children's book series by Swedish author Sven Nordqvist, a lively kitten named Findus adds a little action to his elderly owner's life. Findus has a mischievous streak, but nobody can stay mad at him long. He has the ability to converse with other animals, but with only one human: "his old man" Pettson. The Nordic cat epic was also adapted into animated versions.

  • Hello Kitty

    Cat cults and cult cats

    Pink dream

    The most polarizing fashion statement, unadulterated kitsch, a world-famous brand name and a hit in girl's rooms: Hello Kitty. The Hello Kitty label can be found on pretty much all types of objects: from children's cassette recorders to guitars, bags, furniture and skulls. The targeted market sector (young, female) is crazy about her. Others generally can't fathom why.

  • Bildergalerie Berühmte Katzen Blofeld

    Cat cults and cult cats

    The bad guy's cat

    Evil rogue Blofeld is James Bond's worst nemesis. Turning up in various 007 adventures, the bald villain usually sits at some opulent, clandestine location where other evildoers are busy at work constructing evildoing machines. Blofeld always has a white Persian on his lap that he strokes tenderly — which only makes him doubly mysterious.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (rf)


The internet has always adored cats — which is one big reason we also love the internet. Here are some of the web's most popular felines:

Watch video 00:47

International Cat Day



Like cats, but also like to travel? The two passions don't necessarily have to be mutually exclusive. This Instagram account shares insights on how to hit the road with your favorite four-legged friend in tow: 

Watch video 00:52

Camping cats on Instagram

 

DW recommends

Top cat: Alaska mourns Stubbs, feline mayor of Talkeetna

A small Alaska town has lost its feline mayor after nearly two decades. Until he died at just over 20 years old, Mayor Stubbs liked to drink a cocktail of water and catnip from a margarita glass. (24.07.2017)  

Dogs welcome at Berlin museum

A Berlin museum goes through the long history of dogs in art. They're even invited to comment on it themselves. (24.07.2015)  

Cat cults and cult cats  

Audios and videos on the topic

International Cat Day  

Camping cats on Instagram  

Streetview from a cat's perspective  

Related content

Filmstill Garfield: The Movie

Cat cults and cult cats 08.08.2019

Aloof, independent, hedonistic: The cat is a fascinating creature, from its purrs to its claws. On International Cat Day, DW looks at artists, filmmakers and fashion designers who think felines are the cat's meow.

Iran Ali Khamenei

Opinion: Khamenei's empty threats over the Iran nuclear deal 26.05.2018

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has given the EU extensive conditions if Iran is to stick to the nuclear deal. Yet he is nothing more than a squeaking mouse, writes Jamshid Barzegar.

Advertisement
Schweiz Locarno Filmfestival 2018 (picture-alliance/Keystone/A. Wey)

Out of the comfort zone: The 72nd Locarno Film Festival

The new artistic director Lili Hinstin is carefully seeking to steer Locarno into different avenues, as is shown in the 2019 program. A number of German filmmakers are there as well.  

Nora Krugs Buch „Heimat“ (Nora Krug)

German identity rediscovered: Nora Krug's graphic novel 'Heimat'

Living in the US, illustrator Nora Krug struggled with the fact that she came from the country responsible for the Holocaust. Her powerful graphic novel shows her quest to reckon with that conflicting identity.  

Ukraine Kultur l Synagoge von Brody - Dirigentin Oksana Lyniv (LvivMozArt)

Star conductor Oksana Lyniv pays tribute to Ukranian humanist Joseph Roth

With its home base in Lviv, Ukraine, the LvivMozArt festival celebrates the region's cultural heritage. The opening concert in the ruins of a synagogue recalls painful episodes in Ukraine's history.  

Prinsengracht concert at the Grachtenfestival in Amsterdam (picture alliance / ANP)

The Grachtenfestival Amsterdam: This is where the music plays!

Summer in the Netherlands is not complete without a Grachtenfestival (Canal Festival): From August 9, 2019, tourists can experience more than 250 concerts from boats or walking along Amsterdam's famous canals.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  