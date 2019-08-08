Cat cults and cult cats for World Cat Day

Unapproachable, independent, hedonistic: The cat is a fascinating creature. Sometimes it’s the purrs, sometimes the claws. On International Cat Day, we look at how felines have inspired artists, filmmakers and designers.
The internet has always adored cats — which is one big reason we also love the internet. Here are some of the web's most popular felines:
A small Alaska town has lost its feline mayor after nearly two decades. Until he died at just over 20 years old, Mayor Stubbs liked to drink a cocktail of water and catnip from a margarita glass. (24.07.2017)