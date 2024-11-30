Cat cafes: The purrfect therapy for many
Cat cafes are becoming increasingly popular all over the world. The company of cats has a calming effect on people and can even lower blood pressure.
Cat tradition from Japan
A cat sits in the diorama of a Japanese restaurant in the Ninja Kingdom amusement park near Osaka. The concept of cat cafes originated in Japan and has gained popularity worldwide in recent years. These special cafes offer guests not only coffee and cake but also the company of cats. But what actually makes cat cafes so special?
Is that for me?
A cat tries to steal something from a coffee table at the Miau Cafe in Warsaw, Poland. Some people choose this particular cafe because it offers them a little respite from their often hectic everyday lives. The mere presence of velvet paws has a calming effect on many people. Studies show that stroking a cat reduces stress and can lower blood pressure.
Curious fur noses
The Viennese cat cafe Cafe Neko (Japanese for cat) offers furry companions to your favorite beverage. For people who cannot keep their own cats for various reasons, cat cafes are an ideal way to spend time with animals. You can enjoy the company of cats without the responsibility of pet ownership.
Purring company
The concept is also particularly popular in Chemnitz, Germany. In 2023, Franziska Müller opened her cat cafe, where visitors can enjoy the company of six British Shorthair cats as well as various treats. The soft purring of the animals creates a pleasant, peaceful atmosphere that guests particularly appreciate. The cat Shuri also seems to like it.
Cute cat art
The Gudaomaone Cat Cafe in Beijing is home to no fewer than 37 cats. Even the prepared desserts and drinks are reminiscent of the felines. What is more, the owner of the cafe is nicknamed Yu Xiaomao (Kitten Yu). She even had to rescue one of her cats, a gray tabby, from a kidnapping attempt after someone from outside tried to simply snatch it away.
Little games
Mr. Snuggles plays with a guest in the Berlin cat cafe Catnip. Cat cafes are not only a meeting place for animal lovers: They also encourage social contact. People often strike up a conversation when a cat suddenly sits on their lap or playfully walks through the cafe. This also makes it easier for shy people to talk to others.
Always and everywhere
In Istanbul, Turkey, which is known for its love of cats, a special cat cafe is not even needed, as the numerous street cats, which are spoiled by locals and tourists alike, are omnipresent. The advantage of cat cafes is that they often work together with animal shelters, and it is not uncommon for cats from such a cafe to be adopted.