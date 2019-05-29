 Caster Semenya can run without testosterone restriction | News | DW | 03.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Caster Semenya can run without testosterone restriction

A ruling against South African runner Caster Semenya has been temporarily lifted, allowing her to run in any event without medication to lower her testosterone levels. She could now compete in the World Championships.

Caster Semenya

South African athlete Caster Semenya will be able to compete at any distance without medication to lower her testosterone levels, a Swiss court ruled on Monday. 

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court temporarily suspended a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that prevented the Olympic champion from running in events from 400 meters to the mile.

Read more: Caster Semenya files appeal over testosterone ruling

What the court ruled 

  • The International Athletics Federation (IAAF) is to "immediately suspend" the implementation of the eligibility regulations against Semenya.
  • Semenya will be allowed her to run in her preferred 800-meter event without taking any testosterone-suppressing medication.
  • The temporary ruling can be challenged by the IAAF.
Watch video 01:34

Fans fear Caster Semenya may quit her sport

Allowed to 'run free'

"I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision," Semenya said in a statement released after the decision. "I hope that following my appeal I will once again be able to run free."

Semenya's lawyers said there will be another decision by the Swiss court after the IAAF makes its arguments for testosterone limits.

Dorothee Schramm, said that the case has "fundamental implications for the human rights of female athletes."

An unfair advantage?

The IAAF's testosterone limits apply to female athletes with conditions known as "differences of sex development" (DSD), saying that affected athletes can have an athletic advantage with a similar level of testosterone as men.

Read more: Opinion: The Caster Semenya verdict is 'wrong and demeaning'

Last week, the 28-year-old Semenya filed an appeal with the Swiss Supreme Court, asking for testosterone limits in female events to be removed completely.

Watch video 02:28

IAAF’s intersex rules threaten athletes’ careers

Races ahead: If her temporary appeal is upheld, Semenya would be cleared to defend her title at the world championships in Doha being held in September. Semenya is also scheduled to complete in a 2,000-meter event in Paris on June 11.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Caster Semenya files appeal over testosterone ruling

Olympic champion Caster Semenya has filed an appeal to the Swiss Supreme Court after losing her case against a controversial IAAF ruling which would force her to lower her testosterone levels in order to race. (29.05.2019)  

Opinion: The Caster Semenya verdict is 'wrong and demeaning'

Champion sprinter Caster Semenya has lost her appeal against regulations limiting testosterone levels in certain women's athletic events. DW's Zipporah Nyambura takes issue with the ruling. (04.05.2019)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

IAAF’s intersex rules threaten athletes’ careers  

Fans fear Caster Semenya may quit her sport  

Related content

Caster Semenya Läuferin

Caster Semenya files appeal over testosterone ruling 29.05.2019

Olympic champion Caster Semenya has filed an appeal to the Swiss Supreme Court after losing her case against a controversial IAAF ruling which would force her to lower her testosterone levels in order to race.

Caster Semenya Läuferin

South Africa plans to appeal Caster Semenya testosterone ruling 13.05.2019

South Africa's government has said it wants an appeal to be lodged against rules that force some female athletes to reduce testosterone levels. Olympic champion Caster Semenya had challenged the new regulations.

London Leichtathletik-WM Caster Semenya 800 m Frauen

Opinion: The Caster Semenya verdict is 'wrong and demeaning' 04.05.2019

Champion sprinter Caster Semenya has lost her appeal against regulations limiting testosterone levels in certain women's athletic events. DW's Zipporah Nyambura takes issue with the ruling.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  