Caster Semenya can run without testosterone restriction

A ruling against South African runner Caster Semenya has been temporarily lifted, allowing her to run any event without medication to lower her testosterone levels.
South African athlete Caster Semenya will be able to run any distance without medication to lower her testosterone levels, a Swiss court ruled on Monday.
The Swiss Federal Supreme Court temporarily suspended a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that prevented the Olympic champion from from running distances ranging from 400 meters to the mile unless she agreed to take testosterone-reducing medication.
What the court ruled
More to come...