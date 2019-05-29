Caster Semenya can run without testosterone restriction

South African athlete Caster Semenya will be able to run any distance without medication to lower her testosterone levels, a Swiss court ruled on Monday.

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court temporarily suspended a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that prevented the Olympic champion from from running distances ranging from 400 meters to the mile unless she agreed to take testosterone-reducing medication.

What the court ruled

The International Athletics Federation (IAAF) is to "immediately suspend" the implementation of the eligibility regulations against Semenya.

Semenya will be allowed her to run in her preferred 800-meter event without taking any testosterone-suppressing medication.

The temporary ruling can be challenged by the IAAF.

More to come...