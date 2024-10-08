  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warParis OlympicsBangladesh
CultureGermany

Caspar David Friedrich - Master of Mystery

August 10, 2024

From magical beauty to dark melancholy. Silence, longing, and the forces of nature: Caspar David Friedrich created cult paintings and with them gave inspiration to Walt Disney, computer game designers, and climate activists. But why did he always paint people from the back?

https://p.dw.com/p/4j887
Caspar David Friedrich | Portrait by Caroline Bardua
Image: Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/IMAGO

German Romantic painter Caspar David Friedrich died in poverty after his works fell out of fashion, but on his 250th birthday he is the artist of the moment. Friedrich was a pioneer who still shapes the visual world of today.

Wanderer over a Sea of Fog Friedrich | Caspar David Friedrich 1774-1840
Image: akg-images/picture alliance

His most famous painting Wanderer over a Sea of Fog is a favorite of the selfie generation. Friedrich's works focus on loneliness and the sublime and feature transformative encounters with spiritualised nature.

Caspar David Friedrich: Two Men Contemplating the Moon, 1823/24Dresden State Art Collection
Image: Staatl. Kunstsammlungen Dresden

They often allude to specific locations but are actually fantasy compositions. Friedrich-mania explained with reference to ten of his most famous paintings.

 

Germany, Hamburg | Caspar David Friedrich anniversary exhibition at the Hamburger Kunsthalle
Image: Marcus Brandt/dpa/picture alliance

Kitsch or Kunst? And why does the artist always depict people from behind?

Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Caspar David Friedrich: Master of mystery

From Walt Disney to computer games, Caspar David Friedrich continues to influence the visual world today.
CultureApril 6, 202426:06 min
Skip next section More on Culture from Europe

More on Culture from Europe

DW Reporter Karin Helmstaedt at the witch memorial in Winningen, Germany

Hunting for witches - then and now

Witches: they’re part of pop culture and icons of feminism .. and still hunted to this day.
CultureMarch 16, 202426:06 min
Skip next section More on Culture from around the world

More on Culture from around the world

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How Pulp Fiction Revolutionized Cinema

Thirty years ago, a film premiere in Cannes turned cinema upside down: Pulp Fiction!
CultureMay 11, 202426:05 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Oscar winners that made film history

A journey through 90 years of cinematic history —from "Gone With the Wind" to "Parasite."
CultureFebruary 24, 202426:05 min
A man holds an old radio set in his hands

World Radio Day: More than a century of powerful impact

Since the first radio waves, It's been more than a century of powerful impact upon news, drama, music, and sports.
CultureFebruary 12, 202402:02 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

An old, white-haired woman sits in an armchair, wearing a black sweater, colorful scarf and glasses

Ruth Weiss: A Jewish witness to a century of history

Ruth Weiss has spent her life fighting antisemitism and apartheid. At 100, she's still campaigning against racism.
Human RightsJune 30, 202409:09 min
Małgorzata Mirga-Tas’s textile collage

Fighting Sinti and Roma stereotypes with art

With her textile collages, Malgorzata Mirga-Tas celebrates the identities of the ethnic minority.
DiversityJune 29, 202404:36 min
A view of a work of art showing a bald woman wearing a sweater with octopus limbs, a space station floating in the sky behind her

Cao Fei explores the metaverse

Chinese post-digital artist Cao Fei is pushing the boundaries between the virtual and real worlds.
ArtsJune 29, 202405:20 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Arts Unveiled — Experiencing and understanding the art world

Arts Unveiled dives deep into the international creative scene, uncovering new ideas and explaining cultural phenomena that shape our history, present and future. Who are the artists? What are their greatest works of art? And how are they having an impact? Where can we find their exciting projects?

Go to show Arts Unveiled