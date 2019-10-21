 Cash: A German love affair | Lifestyle | DW | 29.10.2019

Lifestyle

Cash: A German love affair

Whether at the market or buying a car for several thousand euros, many Germans still pay cash. For World Savings Day, we look into the cultural reasons that could explain their aversion to digital payment systems.

A wallet with euros (picture alliance/dpa/M. Skolimowska)

Whether in cabs, restaurants or bars — in many places in Germany you can only pay with cash. This works, and is widely accepted by local clients, because people in Germany are used to carrying enough cash around with them. Complaints and mockery will usually come from newcomers and tourists from countries where cashless systems have long been the norm: Isn't Germany supposed to be a technologically advanced country?

In reality, the prevailing cash culture in Germany is not only due to businesses and service providers refusing to take cards; it's simply still part of the German mentality.

Read more: How Germans (don't) talk about money

Watch video 03:54

How to deal with money like a German

The freedom and self-control of paying cash

"An essential factor is control," says business psychologist Erich Kirchler, who has been researching the reasons why people in German-speaking countries have remained so loyal to cash. "We don't want to be patronized. We want autonomy; we want the freedom and practicality that cash offers," the expert told DW. 

DW Beitrag Deutschland bargeldlos zahlen (DW)

Erich Kirchler' research focuses on money management and consumer psychology

According to Kirchler, Germans are mainly concerned that they could lose control of their finances if cash were to be replaced by cashless payment methods. He identifies two aspects to this notion of control: For one, they fear that it could lead to more control by the state or banks. Secondly, they have the impression that they can better control their expenses by handling actual money. 

But where does this fear come from and why it is more developed in Germany than in other countries? There are different theories. Kirchler points out that the Germans' attitude towards cash could be the result of the history of the country, marked by a series of radical changes: "We have a relatively high confidence in our authorities. But at the same time we know how quickly the situation could change. This is probably not only experienced through history, but also — and I'm being very speculative here — learned and anchored in the public consciousness."

DW Beitrag Deutschland bargeldlos zahlen (DW)

Francis Petrini has been busking on the streets of London for two years now

Great Britain: Light years ahead

Few countries are as skeptical about cashless payment as Germany. According to the European Central Bank, Germans carry on average around €103 ($114) in their wallets — more than any other Europeans. They pay 80% of their purchases with cash — topped in this aspect by countries such as Italy (86%) and Spain (87%).

In Scandinavia, on the other hand, cash has already become a rarity. People in Great Britain are also "tapping" everywhere — making contactless payments with their cards or their mobile phone.

Even buskers performing music in the streets of London are adopting cashless payment methods. Francis Petrini has been busking in the city for two years now and wouldn't go out without his portable card reader, as it makes it easier for people to donate money and buy his CDs. "A couple of years ago I noticed that many people hardly had any cash left. That's why I decided to take a portable card reader to my gigs. My income actually improved a lot."

DW Beitrag Deutschland bargeldlos zahlen (DW)

With this sign Francis Petrini makes the spectators donate cashless per "tap" during his performances

But in the UK, too, there are critics of the rapid switch from cash to cashless payment methods. London-based anthropologist and author Brett Scott, who is currently writing a book on the topic, notes that the widespread concept of a "cashless society" conceals the facts: "Using the term 'cashless' is like referring to whiskey as 'beerless' alcohol. It doesn't actually refer to what's being used: It's digital bank paying systems. So, I don't say the 'cashless society.' I say the 'bankful' society" — since these systems rely completely on banks and the payment systems they develop.

Author Brett Scott (DW)

Brett Scott is also the author of 'The Heretic's Guide to Global Finance: Hacking the Future of Money'

Scott, who as a South African has an external perspective on Britain, takes a rather critical view of the developments in his adoptive country: "I would say the UK has kind of a low immunity to corporate takeover," he points out. "You know, if you go to certain countries, people resist chain stores. They resist these huge institutions taking over everything. Whereas in the UK people kind of accept it."

Street performers with portable card readers: Few people would associate such a scene with Berlin. Even if the transition to a "bankful society" is happening in Germany too, resistance to corporate takeover is still relatively high. 

  • Symbolbild Geldregen

    10 German slang words for money

    Flocken (flakes)

    A German saying actually recommends avoiding talk of money: "Über Geld spricht man nicht." Yet there are countless ways to avoid the taboo — using slang. If the Inuit mythically have 50 words for snow, the German expressions for cash are probably countless. One word is even related to snow: "Flocken," or flakes.

  • Coal mine

    10 German slang words for money

    Kohle (coal)

    "Der Schornstein muss rauchen" — the chimney has to smoke — was an 18th-century German idiom reminding that money is needed to keep the house warm. There are several German terms for money related to combustible materials. "Kohle" is one of those most commonly used, along with "Asche," ashes. Coal was a scarce commodity during war times and became an informal means of payment.

  • Small stones

    10 German slang words for money

    Kies and Schotter (gravel)

    The Yiddish word "kis," which means purse, could be mistaken with the German word "Kies" — small stones. That could explain why Kies became synonymous with coins, along with "Schotter," another word for broken stones, and simply "Steine" — stones. Let gravel jangle in your pocket next time you're broke, and see how it feels.

  • dough (Colourbox)

    10 German slang words for money

    Knete (putty or dough)

    "Knete" is modeling clay, but it can also translate as dough. "Ohne Knete, keine Fete" — no party without dough. It appeared as a German slang word fairly recently in the 1970s, perhaps inspired by its long established use among students in English: A Yale fraternity publication already printed the term in 1851, mentioning "sufficient dough" as a way of avoiding "society's embarrassments."

  • moss

    10 German slang words for money

    Moos (moss)

    There's a German saying, "Ohne Moos, nix los!" (Nothing happens without moss.) One might think this word became slang for money because of the dense green texture of these plants growing in shady locations: It's a metaphor which could work well for green US dollars. But the word actually derives from the Hebrew word for coins, "ma'oth."

  • mice in a field

    10 German slang words for money

    Mäuse (mice)

    Maybe the slang word "Moos" got confused with the similar-sounding word "Maus" — mouse — at some point. Pluralize that and it becomes "Mäuse." Yes, mice: A cute way to refer to cash in Germany.

  • Bildergalerie Frösche Frösche bei der Paarung

    10 German slang words for money

    Kröten (frogs)

    What do frogs have in common with money? The term "Kröten" was already in use in the 19th century to designate small change. It sounds a bit like "Groschen" and "Groten," coins from the Middle Ages. The unsightly appearance of the creature could explain it referring to a miserable sum.

  • a washcloth

    10 German slang words for money

    Lappen (rags)

    If the English say "from rags to riches," the Germans use those rags to show how rich they are: The word "Lappen" refers to those larger bills you can demonstratively slap on the counter. Lappen is also a slang word for a driver's license.

  • Guinness record, tallest and shortest men

    10 German slang words for money

    Riesen (giants)

    The tallest person on Earth can probably get rich by exploiting his unusual height, but in German, a "Riesen" also means one thousand (insert currency here). Its equivalent in English is a grand.

  • pink bushes (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

    10 German slang words for money

    Pinkepinke

    The term "Pinke" or doubled up as "Pinkepinke" derives from the Judeo-Aramaic language: Pinka was used in Slavic languages to refer to the "box for money paid by card-players to the innkeeper." A somewhat archaic term, it cannot be directly translated, but just like "cha-ching," it sounds like coins falling — hopefully in your own cash box.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


 

