Casablanca: 'Here's looking at you, kid!'
How does a film become a classic? When it imprints itself in the memory of viewers. The emigrant melodrama "Casablanca" is one of them.
Rick's Cafe
In "Casablanca," Humphrey Bogart plays the taciturn bar owner Rick Blain, who runs his "Cafe Americain" in the Moroccan port city of Casablanca. The American expat made his money as a smuggler and fought against General Franco in the Spanish Civil War. For Bogart, playing the lead role in "Casablanca" was a great leap in his career: It made him internationally known as a character actor.
Nazis and refugees
Rick's Cafe is a meeting place for a wide variety of people: alcohol smugglers, Jewish emigrants, petty criminals, stranded existences and, in 1942, high-ranking Nazis. In North Africa, the German Wehrmacht and Allied troops are at war, the civilian government is under control of the French Vichy regime, collaborating with Germany — an explosive mix, in film and real life.
A refuge for lost souls
Hollywood director Michael Curtiz, himself a Jew who emigrated to the US from Hungary, employed many people who had fled Nazi Germany to the US during World War II, provided some rare work opportunities to German-speaking actors at the time. Before leaving Europe, Peter Lorre (r) became renowned as the lead character in Fritz Lang's film "M" in 1931.
Movie couple of the century
In real life, both actors had other partners, but as a film couple, Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart are still considered THE lovers of cinema history. The screenplay was based on a play; nine scriptwriters were involved in the script. The ending was open until the very end, which irritated Bergman greatly: She kept wondering whom she was supposed to love, Rick or Victor.
'As Time Goes By'
Many roles in the Hollywood romance are prominently cast: the bar pianist Sam, who met Rick and Ilsa in Paris, is played by the American film and theater actor Dooley Wilson, who was also a jazz musician. He had to take extra piano lessons for his role in "Casablanca." The song he plays, "As Time Goes By," has long since become a cult tune among lovers.
Shot in the studio
US actor Humphrey Bogart was considerably shorter than the tall Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman. For love scenes, he had to stand on a stool so that the couple would conform to gender stereotypes of the period. The film was shot in a makeshift studio; no spotlights were allowed at Los Angeles airport in wartime. The planes were made of plywood and artfully shrouded in fog.
A refugee tale
Between 1933 and 1945, half a million refugees escaped Nazi persecution by fleeing to safety. Resistance fighter Laszlo (center) sees only one chance to survive: escape from the Moroccan enclave and emigrate to the US. His wife Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) decides at at the very last minute at the airport to leave Rick and follow her husband. A melodramatic film ending.
A classic in Germany
German viewers had to wait a long time for the original version of "Casablanca." When the Hollywood film was first released in postwar Germany in 1952, the distributor drastically cut crucial scenes. All references to Nazis, emigrants and World War II were deleted — a common practice in postwar Germany, where the uncut "Casablanca" only began its triumphal march as a cult film in 1975.
The Casablanca Conference
The French-Moroccan city served as the location of the the Casablanca Conference in 1943, when the Allies agreed that their military goal must be Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender. US President Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Churchill go down in history with these pictures of the conclusion at the conference — and so does the Hollywood film with Bogart and Bergman.