C&A's sustainable jeans production in Germany

The company produces around 400,000 pairs of trousers annually and uses only green energy for production.
France's overseas territory Reunion Island is aiming to produce all of its energy through renewables by the end of 2028. Though activists agree on the target, they disagree on the methods.
Jeans are a fashion staple but an environmental headache. To resolve this dilemma, the industry has become a melting pot of solutions.
India's cotton industry is polluting rivers and the environment, and workers are often underpaid. But traditional handlooms, chilli and natural dyes could make a difference.
The world already has the technologies to bring net emissions in the energy system down to zero — and doing so will boost employment, researchers say.
