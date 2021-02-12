 Carry it on your tongue: German ′heart′ idioms | Meet the Germans | DW | 12.02.2021

Meet the Germans

Carry it on your tongue: German 'heart' idioms

What is lying on your heart? Or more alarmingly, why has your heart slipped into your pants? The German language is filled with idioms with the word "heart."

  • One bright red heart on a white background, with other hearts circling around

    10 German phrases with 'heart'

    Mit Herz und Seele dabei sein

    "To be there or take part with heart and soul," as this expression in German literally translates, means you are doing something passionately or wholeheartedly, that you are completely immersed in it. Not to be confused with: "Die beiden sind ein Herz und eine Seele," which refers to two people who are as one, who get along really well.

  • Someone drawing a heartbeat in the shape of a heart

    10 German phrases with 'heart'

    Sich ein Herz fassen

    "To grip your heart" means to strike up the courage to do something, to get up enough nerve. Other variations of the German expression: "das Herz in die Hand nehmen" (to take one's heart into one's hand) or "seinem Herz einen Stoß geben" (to prod one's heart), although most of us probably wouldn't want our hearts to be treated like cattle!

  • A red heart sculpture with a Band-aid taped on

    10 German phrases with 'heart'

    Was liegt Dir auf dem Herzen?

    Literally: "What is lying on your heart?" It's a kind question to someone because it shows you care. It means "what is troubling you?"; "what is weighing on or pressing down your heart?"

  • The word happiness written on a wall with a heart

    10 German phrases with 'heart'

    Jemandem sein Herz ausschütten

    Similarly, if you feel you can tell someone about what is troubling you, you can pour out your heart to them — which translates as "jemandem das Herz ausschütten." Having a confidant is something everyone can appreciate in life.

  • A cat with its tongue out

    10 German phrases with 'heart'

    Das Herz auf der Zunge tragen

    In English, the expression is "to wear one's heart on one's sleeve." But the German is perhaps a little more accurate: "to carry one's heart on one's tongue." Of course, it means that you are expressive and do not hold back your feelings. You say what springs to mind (and heart), without thinking too much about the consequences.

  • Pages of a book folded into the shape of a heart

    10 German phrases with 'heart'

    Du sprichst mir aus dem Herzen.

    The connection between one's heart and speech is both vast and deep. Not only can you carry your "heart on your tongue," someone can also "speak to your heart," or give voice to your feelings. In German, this means that someone has expressed your position to a dot or described exactly how you feel, as in "great minds think alike" (or more poetically: great hearts feel alike).

  • Frozen jeans standing on snow in Saint Anthony Village, Minnesota in 2019

    10 German phrases with 'heart'

    Das Herz ist mir in die Hose gerutscht.

    Surely a more embarrassing moment is when "Das Herz ist mir in die Hose gerutscht" — my heart has slipped into my pants. English has the expression that "one's heart has sunk (into one's boots)," but that means more that one has become saddened or disappointed. In German, when your heart goes into your pants, it means you are scared silly.

  • Cupid shooting his arrow into a bunch of hearts

    10 German phrases with 'heart'

    Das Herz an jemanden verlieren

    As the German expression goes, you can "lose your heart to someone,” which means you've fallen hopelessly in love. But that sounds so fatalistic. Why not try the more generous approach: "Das Herz verschenken" — to give your heart away to someone? In other words: "Will you be my Valentine?"

  • Person holding a heart scupture broken in two

    10 German phrases with 'heart'

    Jemandem das Herz brechen

    A worst-case scenario is that if you turn someone down, you may just break their heart: "jemandem das Herz brechen." Hopefully, however, you'll experience the much more pleasant: "Das Herz geht auf!" — your heart opens up and begins to soar.

  • A pile of apples with a heart cut into the skin of one

    10 German phrases with 'heart'

    Man sieht nur mit dem Herzen gut

    "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly." Taken from the story "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, it means that your heart is your moral compass and lets you see what truly matters life. Perhaps equally warm-hearted is the expression: "Das Herz am rechten Fleck haben" — to have one's heart in the right place.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


You can pour out your heart to someone. You can wear your heart on your tongue. You can lose your heart to someone, or more poetically, gift it to someone. Though many people say the German language is hard on the ears, it is certainly rich in idioms related to the symbol of love.

Not only has the heart inspired expressions and countless poems, pictures, songs and other artworks, the image of it conveys everything. Think of the "I Love New York" logo. Think of the endless heart emojis on social media. Both would be unimaginable without that symbol.

This Valentine's Day, we look at some of the many vivid German phrases involving the heart — click on the picture gallery to find out what they are!

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube, on Instagram and at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

