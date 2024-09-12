  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Crisis in the Middle EastSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
DW Autorenbild Carolina Machhaus
Image: Carolina Machhaus/DW

Carolina Machhaus

DW multimedia reporter Carolina Machhaus tells the stories of people in Germany and around the world to an international audience.

The journalist with German and Chilean roots takes time for people and their stories, whether it's eye-witnesses in Poland 70 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, a lawyer in Chile who campaigns for the rights of the victims of the “Colonia Dignidad” sect, or visually impaired parents and their sighted child in Berlin.  

Carolina Machhaus studied political science and communication studies in Berlin and Lisbon. After completing her Master's degree, she completed journalistic training with DW in 2014. Since then, she has been working as a reporter in front of and behind the camera, covering socio-politically relevant topics for dw.com and DW's social media platforms.

Skip next section Stories by Carolina Machhaus

Stories by Carolina Machhaus

Fokus Europa Deutschland Therapiehunde

Therapy dog Little Joe helps German students

Therapy dog Little Joe helps German students

A small dog is helping students cope with stress in their everyday lives.
HealthDecember 9, 202405:11 min
Pakistan | Longie Kinder in Pakistan

Pakistan: Why Pashtun kids struggle to get education

Pakistan: Why Pashtun kids struggle to get education

It's difficult for pashtun kids in Pakistan to get good education. But they don't give up.
EducationDecember 4, 202430:57 min
Girl crosses bridge, holding man's hand, alongside a woman and a seeing-eye dog

Visually impaired parents in Berlin

Visually impaired parents in Berlin

Mila’s parents are blind, but she can see. What’s everyday family life like?
SocietyDecember 24, 202212:36 min
Beyond Extremism Kongress in Kampala

How media development could tackle online-radicalization

How media development could tackle online-radicalization

Digital communication rooms are being misused to radicalize people. What could media and development practitioners do?
MediaOctober 27, 2021
A homeless person at a traffic light in Cologne

Homeless during a pandemic

Homeless during a pandemic

Homeless people are at a particular risk during the pandemic.
November 19, 202002:44 min
external

#SaveBialowieza forest in Poland

#SaveBialowieza forest in Poland

Activists around the world are fighting to protect Poland's Białowieża Forest, as authorities continue to fell trees despite an EU injunction to stop. Who will win the fight for Europe's last primeval woodland?
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 11, 201703:18 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage