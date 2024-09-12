The journalist with German and Chilean roots takes time for people and their stories, whether it's eye-witnesses in Poland 70 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, a lawyer in Chile who campaigns for the rights of the victims of the “Colonia Dignidad” sect, or visually impaired parents and their sighted child in Berlin.

Carolina Machhaus studied political science and communication studies in Berlin and Lisbon. After completing her Master's degree, she completed journalistic training with DW in 2014. Since then, she has been working as a reporter in front of and behind the camera, covering socio-politically relevant topics for dw.com and DW's social media platforms.