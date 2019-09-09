 Carmaker Renault sacks CEO Bollore | News | DW | 11.10.2019

News

Carmaker Renault sacks CEO Bollore

Thierry Bollore has been dismissed as CEO at Renault after just months in the job. The company gave no reason for the move, which came amid troubled times for Renault and its partner firm, Nissan.

Thierry Bollore (Getty Images/AFP/E. Feferberg)

Renault on Friday dismissed chief executive Thierry Bollore, saying the company's chief financial officer, Clotilde Delbos, would take over the position on an interim basis.

Bollore took up the chief executive job in January after former CEO Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November. Ghosn is awaiting trial on charges of falsifying financial reports and breach of trust at partner firm Nissan, of which Renault owns 43%.

A short statement on the Renault website gave no explanation for Bollore's dismissal, which comes days after Nissan named Makoto Uchida as its new president and chief executive.

A 'coup'?

The Renault-Nissan alliance has been put under strain by the scandal surrounding Ghosn. Merger talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on what would have created the world's third-largest automaker broke down in June amid concern over Nissan's role.

In an interview with the business newspaper Les Echos on Thursday evening, Bollore said he was the target of an unexpected "coup."

Read more: Nissan to cut nearly 1 in 10 jobs worldwide

tj/sms (dpa, AP)

