Carlos Alcaraz: The best tennis player in the world?

The look on Carlos Alcaraz's face is a mix of excitement and disbelief. When the 19-year-old finishes a match with a decisive shot he still looks surprised by his success.

The Spaniard has yet to make winning a habit, but the teenager is very much on the right path to making that a reality after setting up a French Open quarterfinal meeting with current world number three Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz, born in Murcia in the south east of Spain, is the new shooting star of world tennis. He has shaken up the long-standing hierarchy at the top of men's tennis, seemingly at will. Alcaraz has won four tournaments this year - Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona, Miami and Madrid. The final two are valued by the ATP (the men's tennis federation) just beneath the Grand Slams.

"I'm a man who is very clear about his goal, and one of those goals is to be the number one in the world," Alcaraz said.

The teenager is closing in on that goal too. The win in Madrid has moved him from ninth to sixth in the world's rankings. In 2019, he was 597th.

Friendship with Ferrero

Alcaraz has been a pro since 2018, and he won his first ATP tournament last year in Croatia. He also made the quarterfinals of the US Open, where he paid the price for the physical hardships of the year.

Since then, thanks to intense training plans and a new nutritional approach, he has put on muscle mass. "He's not just a good tennis player, but also a very good athlete. He has reached his ideal physical form," said his fitness coach Alberto Lledo.

Since the age of 15, Alcaraz has been working with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. The 42-year-old won the 2003 French Open and brought Alcaraz into his academy early on.

"I was complicated then. I was and am stubborn. It was chaotic. Juan Carlos had a difficult job," said the talented teenager. But his efforts were worth it. Alcaraz's shots crash down the line, his variety and game understanding is exceptional.

The best in the world right now?

Alcaraz regularly hammers his forehand over the net at 125 km/h. His double-handed backhand reaches similar speeds. His game is exceptionally intense and spectacular. He is closing in on perfection.

"Carlitos" doesn't shy away from risk and in doing so ignites the crowd. "When I'm on the court, I say to myself, I must be brave and aggressive," said Alcaraz.

"I don't try to secure the result and wait for another to make mistakes. If I lose then it won't be because I wasn't brave enough or just went out to hit some balls."

In Madrid, he did something no had done in the same tournament, namely beat Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Germany's best tennis player and Olympic gold medalist Zverev stood no chance in the final. Both the German and Djokovic said Alcaraz was the best tennis player in the world right now.

French Open favorite

As a result of his outstanding performances, Alcaraz is now the favorite to win the French Open. To win the tournament in Paris that starts on May 22, the Spaniard will have to do as he did in Madrid and get past his idol Rafael Nadal. The 35-year-old is a 13-time French Open winner and is almost unbeatable on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Nadal also won the first Grand Slam of this year, the Australian Open.

Alcaraz recently said he has learned to win finals not just play them. That's not arrogance, but rather an admission of how much passion he takes to the court with. With the healthy confidence of a top athlete, the 19-year-old has made huge strides. More are likely to follow.

