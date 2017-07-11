Carles Puigdemont arrested in Sardinia

Former president of the Catalan state government, Carles Puigdemont, was arrested in Sardinia on Thursday.

His lawyer Gonzalo Boye confirmed his arrest on Twitter saying: "President Puigdemont has been arrested on his arrival in Sardinia where he was going as an MEP." Boye also said that the arrest warrant was dated October 14, 2019.

A fugitive since 2017

Puigdemont along with three Catalan ministers fled Spain in 2017 following an independence referendum. Thats after the Spanish government declared the vote illegal and charged him with sedition.

Puigdemont is a member of the European Parliament and because of that, was protected from prosecution. In March MEPs waived that privilege and he was stripped of his immunity. The separatist politician has lived in Belgium for four years.

He was reportedly in Sardinia to promote Catalan folklore.

Catalans continue push for independence

His arrest comes more than a week after Spain's central government and the government of Catalonia resumed talks aimed at settling a dispute over the region's push for independence. There has been no dialogue for one and a half years.

As part of Spain's efforts to ease tensions it has pardoned separatists who had been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

Earlier in the month there were protests in Barcelona with tens of thousands of people calling for independence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

