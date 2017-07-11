Carles Puigdemont arrested in Sardinia: reports

Former president of the Catalan state government, Carles Puigdemont, was arrested in Sardinia on Thursday, Spanish media reported.

Puigdemont has lived in Belgium for four years. He is a member of the European Parliament but has had his immunity stripped.

Puigdemont along with three Catalan ministers fled Spain in 2017 following an independence referendum. The Spanish government declared the vote illegal. He is wanted in Spain on charges of sedition.

He was reportedly in Sardinia to promote Catalan folklore.

Catalans continue push for independence

His arrest comes more than a week after Spain's central government and the separatist government of Catalonia resumed talks aimed at settling a dispute over the region's push for independence. There has been no dialogue for one and a half years.

Earlier in the month there were protests in Barcelona with tens of thousands of people calling for independence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.