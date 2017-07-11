Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea between Sweden and Denmark

Two cargo ships collided in foggy conditions in the Baltic Sea Monday off the coast of the southern Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, Swedish Maritime Administration authorities said.

Two Danish crew members were initially reported to be missing after the incident, which occurred in Swedish territorial waters.

The Swedish Maritime Administration said in a statement one crew member had been found dead after a search of the vessel, which was towed closer to the coast.

The Swedish Coast Guard says an investigation has taken place into possible causes that include negligence and "gross sea drunkenness."

Authorities identified the two ships as the Danish-flagged Karin Hoej and a UK vessel, the Scot Carrier.

By mid-Monday, Swedish tabloid Expressen reported the search was called off as water temperatures were too cold to survive in.

The water where the crash occurred is around four to six degrees Centigrade (39 to 43 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the Danish Meteorological Institute.

What happened to the ships?

The 55-meter Karin Hoej capsized after the collision, while the 90-meter, British-registered Scot Carrier was said not to be in distress and had helped with the search.

The maritime administration said it received a pre-dawn alarm that the ships had collided.

The Scot Carrier had been traveling to Montrose in Scotland from Salacgriva, Latvia. The Karin Hoej was en route to Nykobing Falster in southern Denmark from Sodertalje in Sweden at the time of the accident.

An initial investigation into negligence was confirmed to have been widened on Monday afternoon.

"Additional criminal suspicions have arisen, including gross sea intoxication," the Coast Guard said in a statement. "The Coast Guard is currently taking a number of investigative measures, including various types of coercive measures within the framework of the preliminary investigation."

ar/msh (AP, Reuters)