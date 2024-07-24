Cargo ship sinks as Typhoon Gaemi passes over Taiwan

Search operations for the missing crew will be carried out once the weather stabilizes. Typhoon Gaemi passed over Taiwan overnight, killing at least two and injuring more than 200 people.

Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Center said Thursday a cargo ship had sunk after Typhoon Gaemi passed over the island overnight.

Freighter Fu-Shun with a Tanzanian flag sank off the Kaohsiung Harbor coast, with nine crew members from Myanmar missing. The search operation will be carried out after conditions improve.

Typhoon Gaemi made landfall in Taiwan late on Wednesday, hitting the eastern Yilan County at around 12 a.m. local time (1600 GMT Wednesday), and moved to the Taiwan Strait early on Thursday, the Central Weather Administration said.

While the intensity of the typhoon has reduced, authorities have warned residents of southern and central Taiwan that there may be flooding in the following days.

Typhoon Gaemi tears into Taiwan To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

About 87,000 households were without electricity as of Thursday morning, while schools, workplaces and financial markets remained closed for a second day.

The superstorm brought strong winds and heavy rains to the island before its arrival, killing at least two people, according to the disaster management center — one by a falling tree and the other after part of a building fell on a car — and at least 279 more people were injured.

Residents have been warned of flooding in the following days. Image: Pingtung Fire Department/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Typhoon Gaemi expected to be the strongest storm in 8 years

With around 29,000 soldiers on standby for disaster relief, President Lai Ching-te had urged people to "put safety first" during a morning emergency briefing on Wednesday.

Lai added the next 24 hours would be crucial for the island, as there was "a very severe challenge" for emergency services and personnel to tackle.

Before making landfall, Gaemi, the first typhoon of the season to affect the island, was packing maximum sustained winds of 190 kilometers (118 miles) per hour.

It is estimated to bring about 1,800 millimeters or 70 inches of rain to southern and central Taiwan.

The storm has already affected Japan and the Philippines, enhancing the seasonal monsoon rains in Manila. The rains set off a dozen landslides and floods over five days, killing at least eight people, according to Philippine authorities.

After crossing the Taiwan Strait, Gaemi is likely to hit the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian late on Thursday afternoon.

"This could be the biggest typhoon in recent years. It's charging directly towards the east coast and if it makes landfall here the damage would be enormous," fishing boat captain Hung Chun told Reuters news agency.

4,000 evacuated and 400 flights grounded as Gaemi approaches

The government said more than 4,000 people had been evacuated from sparsely populated mountainous regions that were at high risk of landslides from torrential rain.

About 400 flights, had also been canceled. Railway operations have been stopped since noon. However, a few trains between north and south Taiwan would continue to operate.

Taiwan holds civilian and military drills while bracing for typhoon Gaemi To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

However, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest chipmaker, said its factories on the island would continue production as normal, though it has activated routine preparations.

China halts passenger trains to minimize impact from Gaemi

China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan, said it would halt all passenger trains in the Fujian province on Thursday and some on Friday owing to the storm.

Authorities said the capital Beijing could receive up to 150 millimeters (six inches) of rain in a 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday evening.

They have ordered the temporary closure of some tourist spots as well as mountain and riverside hostels out of safety concerns.

Beijing residents received text messages urging them to reduce outdoor activity, stay away from hilly or riverside areas, and take note of places of shelter.

Authorities in neighboring Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing and is home to more than 70 million people, also warned of flooding, state news agency Xinhua said.

Waves crash onto the coastline before Typhoon Gaemi makes landfall in northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County Image: Johnson Lai/AP/picture alliance

In the Philippines, rains spurred by Gaemi have caused at least 20 deaths.

sri, tg/rm (AP, AFP, Reuters)