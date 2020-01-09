Cardinal Marx to step down as head of German Catholic bishops' group

The head of the German Bishops' Conference (Deutsche Bischofskonferenz), Reinhard Marx, is to leave the role next month, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The governing body of the Catholic Church in Germany, which convenes bishops from all the archdioceses, said Marx would not seek re-election at its general assembly next month.

In a letter to German bishops, 66-year-old Marx said that his advancing age was a driving force behind his decision to step down and not seek a second term. He had been elevated to the position of Cardinal by his countryman, another former Archbishop of Munich and Friesing, former Pope Benedict XVI.

Exploring the world's biggest church West Africa's hidden pearl In the heart of Yamoussoukro — the 'forgotten' capital of Ivory Coast — stands a church taller than St Peter’s in Rome. La Basilique Notre-Dame de la Paix (the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace) is the largest Christian basilica in the world. Its construction in 1986–89 was planned by the country's 'founding father' and first president, Felix Houphouet-Boigny, and became his legacy.

Exploring the world's biggest church Room for 200,000 worshippers Inside the basilica is standing room for 11,000 people. 7,000 visitors can attend mass seated. The building itself can hold 18,000 worshippers. But there is room for even more people outside: the square around the building can accommodate 30,000 and up to 150,000 more can stand along the esplanade in front of the church. This makes it the world's biggest basilica.

Exploring the world's biggest church The world's tallest basilica The basilica emulates the famous St Peter's Basilica in form and size. The dome is slightly lower but its oversized cross reaches up to 158 meters. The building is 191 meters long and 150 meters wide. Designed by Lebanese architect Pierre Fakhoury, the interior surface area of the basilica measures over 8,000 square meters. Over 400,000 trees, hedges and shrubs were planted on the huge site.

Exploring the world's biggest church A thousand colors The massive stained glass windows of the basilica have a total area of 7400 square meters. Around 6,000 shades of stained glass have been used to illustrate different scenes of the Old and New Testament, including the creation, Jesus’ birth and a window depicting Ivory Coast's first president Felix Houphouet-Boigny kneeling in front of Jesus, his name carved into the glass.

Exploring the world's biggest church No weddings allowed It is not possible to get married or hold funerals in this huge church. And with less than one-third of the nation’s population identifying themselves as Christian, attendance at the basilica’s services are low – usually just a few hundred. But those who do come get to enjoy the Italian-built air-conditioning system, described as an "oasis of freshness."

Exploring the world's biggest church An ambitious plan The Basilica was a gift to the Vatican by President Houphouet-Boigny. He wanted a church like St. Peter's — only bigger. Pope John Paul II was skeptical but agreed under two conditions: Firstly, the dome must not be higher than that of St. Peter's, secondly, a hospital must be build directly next to the church. The hospital was planned as requested, but not opened until 2015.

Exploring the world's biggest church An expensive project Controversy surrounded the financing of the basilica. Houphouet-Boigny is said to have spent $300 million (€263 million), while concealing the fact that he mainly used taxpayers' money. The cost of the construction also doubled the country’s debt in the midst of an economic crisis. Maintenance today costs around $1.5 million annually, paid for by a foundation set up by the former president.

Exploring the world's biggest church An absent pope All 18,000 seats and standing places inside the basilica are said to have been completely occupied only once: on the day of the consecration in 1990. The pope has not visited since, perhaps because of the contrast of the multi-million dollar project with the poverty that surrounds it — more than 40 percent of the country's 23 million inhabitants live below the poverty line.

Exploring the world's biggest church The forgotten city Today, the basilica is located is a near-deserted town full of empty six-lane highways which lead nowhere. In 1983, Houphouet-Boigny named Yamoussoukro Ivory Coast's new capital. He commissioned grand monuments and buildings, including the five-star Hotel President. But none of the embassies or ministries ever relocated from Abidjan, so Yamoussoukro soon became an empty capital. Author: Silja Fröhlich



Forward thinking

"My thinking is that I would be 72 years old at the end of a theoretical second term, and then the end of my responsibilities as Archbishop of Munich and Freising will be near," Marx wrote. "I think it should be the turn of the younger generation and perhaps it is good if this role changes hands more frequently in future."

The cardinal has been a central figure in efforts to modernize the Catholic Church in Germany, particularly on the topics of sex and relationships, with women's role in the clergy and celibacy among the issues up for discussion. As yet though, the ongoing, two-year "synodal path" (Synodaler Weg) initiative is yet to produce much in the way of reforms or changes, having only convened for its first major gathering last month.

Watch video 02:46 Share German Catholics demand changes Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3X3gY Catholics in Germany demand changes

Marx said that he would continue to engage with the reform process in particular.

The cardinal was recently criticized by by political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) over his decision to donate €50,000 ($55,000) of Church community funds to a sea rescue charity.

Church gives thanks

There was both understanding and gratitude at the news of Marx's resignation from the church.

The Archbishop of Bamberg, Ludwig Schick, said: "He gave his best."

Bishop Ulrich Neymeyr from Erfurt said that Marx represented the Bishops' Conference very well "in anything but simple times."

The Central Committee of German Catholics (ZDK) took Marx's decision "with great regret and with the utmost respect." Marx has "done a great job in regaining trust and credibility in the Catholic Church," said ZDK President Thomas Sternberg.

Watch video 02:05 Share Too little, too late? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3DyeH Cardinal Marx: Silence was imposed on the victims

jsi/msh (KNA, dpa, AFP, epd)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.