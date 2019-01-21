Cardiff City's record signing Emiliano Sala believed to have been on missing plane

Police on the British Channel Island of Guernsey said on Tuesday morning that they had resumed the search for the PA 46 Malibu light aircraft, which disappeared from radar on Monday night.

An earlier statement said a search and rescue operation, using helicopters and lifeboats had begun late on Monday 20 kilometers north off the Channel Island of Alderney.

"No trace has currently been found," the police said via Twitter. "It was en route from Nantes, France, to Cardiff, Wales, with two people."

Cardiff City had announced the signing of the Argentinian striker on Saturday for a reported fee of £15 million ($19 million) – a record signing for the Welsh club.

In the club's only reaction to the news so far, Cardiff City Chairman Mehmet Dalman said he was "very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala."

The 28-year-old Sala has scored 13 league goals this season in all competitions for Nantes this season.

pfd/mf (dpa, AFP)