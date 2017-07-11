Car plows into Black Lives Matter protest in New York City

Several people were injured after a car drove into a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City on Friday.

Footage posted on social media showed a car accelerating into people on a Manhattan street.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department told AFP news agency that the car struck "multiple" people.

"An unknown number of people have been injured. They have been taken to various hospitals," he said. "It is not thought that any of the injuries are life-threatening," the spokesman added.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.