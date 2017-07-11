Car kills 4, injures several in Trier pedestrian zone: police

Four people died and at least 10 others were injured in a pedestrian zone in the western German city of Trier, after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, local police said.

Authorities have said the driver was a 51-year-old German man. He was arrested shortly after the rampage and his car was seized.

Pedestrians at Fleischstrasse where the car drove through and struck those in its path

Motive still unknown

Police said the driver was a local man from the Trier area and was not known to police.

The car was a Land Rover sports utility vehicle that did not belong to the driver, but was lent to him by another person.

The suspect was found to have been living in the car in the days leading up to the attack and had a high alcohol content in his blood after a test was performed, following his arrest.

Authorities said the suspect's motive was still unclear, but they are looking into 'possible psychiatric problems,' the city's prosecutor said. They have so far ruled out a political motive.

What was clear to police and prosecutors was that the man drove through the pedestrian zone with the intention to cause harm.

The police urged the public to avoid spreading rumors about the incident and to trust the information that the department would provide, as the investigation unfolds.

'Traumatized' witnesses

Witnesses described a frightening scene, as the car deliberately crashed through the shopping zone, hitting pedestrians along the way.

Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe told a press conference that it was "a dark day" for the city.

Liebe said a memorial would be placed on Wednesday at the iconic Roman Porta Nigra monument, so that people could express their solidarity with the victims and the city.

"I just walked through the city centre and it was just horrible," the mayor told a news conference, fighting back tears, earlier in the afternoon.

He told broadcaster N-TV that people witnessed the incident were "totally traumatised."

'A terrible day' for Trier

The Premier of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, expressed shock about the events in Trier, her hometown, in what she called "a terrible day" for the city and the country.

"My deepest sympathy goes to the relatives of the dead. I wish all those injured a speedy recovery," the mayor said.

Dreyer added that a baby was among those who died in the attack.

Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her sympathy and compassion towards the victims and their relatives.

"The news from Trier makes me very sad," she said in a statement posted on Twitter by spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"My sympathy goes out to the relatives of those whose lives were ended so abruptly and violently," Merkel said, adding that she those who were injured and affected by the incident were also in her thoughts.

