Car kills 2, injures several in Trier pedestrian zone: police

Two people died and several others were injured in a pedestrian zone in the western German city of Trier, after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, local police said.

Details of the incident were unclear, but a police spokesman told the dpa news agency that the driver had been detained, corroborating local reporting.

"We have several injured people in the pedestrian zone, who were hit by a car. The car is secured, the driver has been detained," the spokesman said.

Police have also confirmed the deaths of two pedestrians, adding that several people have been injured in the incident. Authorities have asked locals to avoid the area, while emergency services responded to the incident on the scene.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

