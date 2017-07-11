Car kills 2, injures several in Trier pedestrian zone: police

At least two people died and ten others were injured in a pedestrian zone in the western German city of Trier, after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, local police said.

A police spokesman told the dpa news agency that the driver had been detained, corroborating local reporting.

"We have several injured people in the pedestrian zone, who were hit by a car. The car is secured, the driver has been detained," the spokesman said.

Police have also confirmed the deaths of two pedestrians, adding that several people have been injured in the incident.

Authorities have asked locals to avoid the area, while emergency services responded to the incident on the scene.

Details were limited initially. The police for the state of Rhineland-Palatinate also asked the public to avoid spreading rumors about the incident.

"Please do not spread speculation. Reliable information can be obtained from the staff of @PolizeiTrier," the police department tweeted.

Trier police has also asked witnesses and others to please not share videos they may have captured at the scene on social media, urging them to send them directly to authorities instead.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

jcg/msh (Reuters, dpa)