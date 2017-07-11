Car injures several people in Trier pedestrian zone: police

Several people in a pedestrian zone in the western German city of Trier were struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, local police said.

Details of the incident were unclear, but a police spokesman told the dpa news agency that the driver had been detained, corroborating local reporting.

"We have several injured people in the pedestrian zone, who were hit by a car. The car is secured, the driver has been detained," the spokesman said.

Police said several people have been injured and asked locals to avoid the area, while emergency services responded to the incident on the scene.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

jcg/msh (Reuters, dpa)