Car crashes into crowd at Carnival in German town of Volkmarsen, at least 30 people injured

More than 30 people were injured on Monday after a man drove into a crowd at a Carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, police said.

Police spokesman Henning Hinn said "there were several dozen injured, among them some seriously, and sadly also children." Some of the injuries were life-threatening, he added.

Hinn continued: "We are working on the assumption that it was a deliberate act."

Nothing was immediately known about the motive of the driver, identified as a 29-year-old German citizen.

The town of Volkmarsen is in the state of Hesse, some 280 kilometers (175 miles) west of Berlin. Dozens of ambulances were called to the scene, as well as a helicopter.

The crash came at the height of Germany's celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Mainz.

Video footage from the scene showed a silver Mercedes with local license plates and its hazard lights flashing on a sidewalk, while emergency crews were in attendance. The crash occurred on the south side of the town, by a supermarket.

Police shut down the area where the incident took place and urged people not to spread "unconfirmed reports" about the crash.

North Hesse police's official Twitter account said: "We are on site with a large contingent. The investigation is ongoing. As soon as reliable information is available, we will publish it here."

All parades in Hesse were subsequently called off as a precautionary measure, police confirmed.

rs, jsi/aw (AP, dpa)

Watch video 02:18 Car hits German carnival parade - DW's Kate Brady reports

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.