 Car crashes into crowd at Carnival in German town of Volkmarsen, at least 30 people injured | News | DW | 24.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Car crashes into crowd at Carnival in German town of Volkmarsen, at least 30 people injured

People have suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle drove into a parade in the small German town. Children were also among those injured.

Emergency Services in Volkmarsen (Reuters/E. Schulten)

More than 30 people were injured on Monday after a man drove into a crowd at a Carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, police said.

Police spokesman Henning Hinn said "there were several dozen injured, among them some seriously, and sadly also children." Some of the injuries were life-threatening, he added.

Hinn continued: "We are working on the assumption that it was a deliberate act."

Nothing was immediately known about the motive of the driver, identified as a 29-year-old German citizen.

The town of Volkmarsen is in the state of Hesse, some 280 kilometers (175 miles) west of Berlin. Dozens of ambulances were called to the scene, as well as a helicopter.

Karte Volkmarsen

The crash came at the height of Germany's celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Mainz.

Video footage from the scene showed a silver Mercedes with local license plates and its hazard lights flashing on a sidewalk, while emergency crews were in attendance. The crash occurred on the south side of the town, by a supermarket.

Some 1,500 people were expected to attend the parade

Police shut down the area where the incident took place and urged people not to spread "unconfirmed reports" about the crash.

North Hesse police's official Twitter account said: "We are on site with a large contingent. The investigation is ongoing. As soon as reliable information is available, we will publish it here."

All parades in Hesse were subsequently called off as a precautionary measure, police confirmed.

rs, jsi/aw (AP, dpa)

Watch video 02:18

Car hits German carnival parade - DW's Kate Brady reports

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

10,000 mourn victims of racist shooting rampage in Hanau, Germany

Protesters in Hanau held up a banner saying "together against terror and anti-Muslim racism" during new demos. The march came in the wake of an attack in the German town that saw nine people shot dead. (23.02.2020)  

Germany's worldwide call to arms against racism

In an address to the United Nations, Germany's foreign minister has called on all countries to combat racial prejudice. Maas said racism and hatred is what took the lives of 10 victims in Germany a week ago. (24.02.2020)  

Belgian Carnival parade of anti-Semitic tropes goes ahead despite criticism

Israel urged Belgium to ban the traditional Carnival parade, which featured floats depicting caricaturistic images of Orthodox Jews. The mayor of Aalst defended the festivities, saying "it is not an anti-Semitic parade." (23.02.2020)  

Coronavirus: Austria briefly halts trains from Italy over COVID-19 concerns

Trains are once again allowed to travel via the Brenner Pass, a key train route between Austria and Italy. Meanwhile China has reported 150 more deaths in the last 24 hours, and 409 new infections. (23.02.2020)  

Germany: Angela Merkel's CDU to decide new leader on April 25

A series of gaffes and regional election defeats had forced current leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to step down. The CDU have fixed a date to pick a successor and candidates have a week to declare their wish to run. (24.02.2020)  

Related content

Weiberfastnacht - Schweigeminute in Köln zu Gedenken der Opfer in Hanau

How Carnival in Germany reacted to racist shootings in Hanau 21.02.2020

Germans prepare for Carnival parades and festivities for months, sewing costumes, practicing in marching bands and building floats. Should such events be canceled after fatal racist shootings in Hanau?

Karneval in Deutschland 2019

Carnival celebrations called off in Cologne, Düsseldorf due to Storm Yulia 23.02.2020

The cancellations, due to the arrival of Storm Yulia, have left more than 250,000 visitors disappointed. Sunday's celebration in Cologne is the second most popular event next to the Rose Monday parade.

Köln Festival 'Birlikte - Zusammenstehen' in Köln | Rolly Brings

'Shalom Alaaf': Cologne carnival music is becoming more political 20.02.2020

Cologne musicians are protesting right-wing radicalism and anti-Semitism. One song is dedicated to a Jewish carnival association; others are demanding "No Kölsch for Nazis" and are openly contesting right-wing ideas.

Advertisement