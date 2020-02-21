 Car crashes into Carnival parade in German town of Volkmarsen, multiple people injured | News | DW | 24.02.2020

News

Car crashes into Carnival parade in German town of Volkmarsen, multiple people injured

Several people, including small children, were injured after a car crashed into a Carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen. Police said they've taken the driver of the car into custody.

Police symbol (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

Several people were injured on Monday after a car crashed into a crowd watching a Carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, local media reported.

Local public broadcaster Hessenschau reported that at least 10 people were injured, including several small children. Local newspaper Hessische Niedersächsische Allgemeine put the number of injuries at 15.

Police said that the driver of the car has been taken into custody. It remains unclear whether the driver purposefully drove their car into the crowd or whether it was an accident.

The town of Volkmarsen is located in the state of Hesse, some 280 kilometers (175 miles) west of Berlin. Dozens of ambulances were called to the scene, as well as a helicopter.

rs, jsi/aw (AP, dpa)

