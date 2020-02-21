 Car crashes into Carnival parade in German town of Volkmarsen, at least 30 people injured | News | DW | 24.02.2020

News

Car crashes into Carnival parade in German town of Volkmarsen, at least 30 people injured

No deaths have so far been reported after a vehicle drove into a parade in the German town of Volkmarsen. Police said they have taken the driver into custody.

Emergency Services in Volkmarsen (Reuters/E. Schulten)

More than 30 people were injured on Monday after a car drove into a crowd watching a Carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen.

Police told DW's Rebecca Staudenmaier the number of injuries but that it was too early to say whether the driver, who was taken into custody, had purposefully driven the vehicle into the crowd.

The town of Volkmarsen is in the state of Hesse, some 280 kilometers (175 miles) west of Berlin. Dozens of ambulances were called to the scene, as well as a helicopter.

Karte Volkmarsen

The crash came at the height of Germany's celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Mainz.

Local media reported at least a dozen injuries, including children, but police couldn't immediately confirm the information.

Video footage from the scene showed a silver Mercedes with local license plates and its hazard lights flashing, after mounting a sidewalk, while emergency crews were in attendance. The crash occurred on the south side of the town, by a supermarket.

Some 1,500 people were expected to attend the parade

Police shut down the area where the incident took place and urged people not to spread "unconfirmed reports" about the crash.

North Hesse Police's official Twitter account said: "We are on site with a large contingent. The investigation is ongoing. As soon as reliable information is available, we will publish it here."

All parades were subsequently called off as a precautionary measure, police confirmed.

rs, jsi/aw (AP, dpa)

