Car crashes into Berlin Holocaust Memorial

Police said that three suspects attempted to flee the scene but were later arrested. It was initially unclear how the incident had unfolded.

A car crashed into and damaged a block in Berlin's Holocaust Memorial in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe near the Brandenburg Gate at around 3:30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT).

The suspects then drove off the road, left the car and attempted to escape on foot. They were arrested soon afterward, the police report said.

The local newspaper Berliner Zeitung published images of the crashed car and the damaged concrete block.

The attempted getaway car has been was towed away. A police spokeswoman said that officers at first had wanted to identify the driver because the registration plate on the vehicle did not belong to the car.

The cause of the incident is unknown, the Berliner Zeitung reported. Police said that one of the suspects sustained minor injuries, the paper said.

