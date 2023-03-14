  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
China
Migration
Debris at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe following car crash
A car has slammed into a block of Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, police saidImage: Jörg Carstensen/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Car crashes into Berlin Holocaust Memorial

6 minutes ago

Police said that three suspects attempted to flee the scene but were later arrested. It was initially unclear how the incident had unfolded.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OeP2

A car crashed into and damaged a block in Berlin's Holocaust Memorial in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe near the Brandenburg Gate at around 3:30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT).

The suspects then drove off the road, left the car and attempted to escape on foot. They were arrested soon afterward, the police report said.

The local newspaper Berliner Zeitung published images of the crashed car and the damaged concrete block.

The attempted getaway car has been was towed away. A police spokeswoman said that officers at first had wanted to identify the driver because the registration plate on the vehicle did not belong to the car.

The cause of the incident is unknown, the Berliner Zeitung reported. Police said that one of the suspects sustained minor injuries, the paper said.

sdi/rc (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers attacking Russian forces near Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says future depends on Bakhmut

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Abrehet Hagos with pictures of her massacred kin and neighbors

In Tigray, evidence of a massacre by Eritrean soldiers

In Tigray, evidence of a massacre by Eritrean soldiers

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Petronas Towers in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur

EU-Malaysia relations at risk over colonial legacy claims

EU-Malaysia relations at risk over colonial legacy claims

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Women protesting with pink crosses outside the assembly's venue in Frankfurt on March 9, 2023

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Way

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Way

Religion21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Junior Doctors protest during their strike outside a hospital in London, Britain on March 13, 2023

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Business16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Anthony Albanese, Joe Biden und Rishi Sunak stand at lecterns in the port of San Diego

US, UK, Australia reveal nuclear-powered submarine deal

US, UK, Australia reveal nuclear-powered submarine deal

Politics4 hours ago01:45 min
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

BusinessMarch 13, 202302:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage