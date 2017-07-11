Capitol violence mars Donald Trump's last days in office

US President Donald Trump entered his last ten days in office on Monday as new details from the Capitol siege came to light and members of his own party turned on him.

The White House lowered its flag to half-staff on Sunday to honor Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who was killed during the violence at the Capitol building in Washington DC on Wednesday.

The move came only after days of protest from Democrats and Republicans alike regarding the lack of response from the president. Trump has so far made no public comments on the officer's death.

At the same time, Democratic Representative Jason Crow revealed that at least 25 cases of domestic terrorism had been opened against supporters of the president who participated in Wednesday's riots.

The Justice Department also made two further arrests on Sunday.

Trump increasingly isolated

Trump was left even more isolated as former allies turned on him — or saw their donations cut for siding with him, Democrats moved ahead with plans to impeach him, and a second Republican senator, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, called for his resignation.

The president had already turned on his vice president, Mike Pence, for refusing to overturn the confirmation of Biden's victory — something he did not have the power to do — leading to some of Trump's supporters calling to "Hang Pence!"

Former Republican Governor of California and Austrian-born bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger released an impassioned video on Twitter comparing the events in the Capitol with the Night of Broken Glass — a pogrom organized by the Nazi party in Germany in 1938.

Trump was reportedly planning to visit the Alamo on Tuesday — the famed site from US history where a small group of Texans seeking independence defiantly held a fort against a much larger Mexican army for 13 days before finally being defeated. However, it is unlikely that the trip would do much to help his public image. A poll released on Sunday by ABC News revealed that 56% of the population thought that Trump should be removed from office while 67% considered him largely responsible for the mob violence.

Police condemned for lackluster response

Security forces also faced criticism for allowing the US Capitol to be breached. Democrat Representative Maxine Waters slammed the chiefs of the Capitol police department, saying that officers were "left naked" as the mob overwhelmed them.

Police officials were questioned as to why they were surprised by the riots, after the president used increasingly aggressive language to urge his supporters to come to Washington D.C.

The department had failed to bring in extra officers for the protest, leaving the same number on duty as on any routine day. Some police officers had been equipped for a protest, but none were ready for a riot.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1789: Storming the Bastille A Paris mob intoxicated by ideas of liberty and equality in the face of authoritarian monarchical rule sparked the French Revolution when they stormed a medieval fortress that also held freedom-loving political prisoners. The Bastille fell to the righteous mob on July 14, 1789, and such a people's coup against tyranny has long been celebrated with a public holiday in France.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1917: Insurrection in the Winter Palace Russia's October Revolution began when the Bolsheviks stormed the Winter Palace, where a provisional government was seated. Having overthrown the Russian Tsar in February, the Bolshevik uprising also known as Red October capped the revolution when it succeeded in overwhelming the seat of government in the capital Saint Petersburg.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1958: Iraqi military putsch In July 1958, a mob pillaged and burned the palace of King Faisal in Baghdad in Iraq and overthrew the monarchy as part of a broader military putsch to install a new republican regime. Faisal and his closest associates were killed in the revolt, with the former being publicly mutilated.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1973: Military coup in Chile Democratically elected President Salvatore Allende had been in office for three years when he was ousted in a savage military coup. Heavily armed soldiers stormed the presidential palace on September 11, 1973. Allende committed suicide and General Augusto Pinochet's brutal military dictatorship began.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1981: Attempted coup in Spain On February 23, 1981, Lieutenant-Governor Antonio Tejero Molina entered the Spanish Parliament with 200 military police and soldiers and held the democratically-elected congresspeople hostage for some 18 hours. King Juan Carlos intervened and insisted on a stable transition to democracy after the end of the Franco regime. The coup was thwarted and Molina subsequently served 15 years in prison.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages Insurrection at the Reichstag The Reichstag or German parliament was burned to the ground in 1933 and has long been a site for insurrection, including last August when a mob protesting coronavirus protection measures tried to storm the building until police pushed them back. Like at the US Capitol, many of the protesters were aligned with the far right, included members of the extremist Reichsbürger nationalist group.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages Invading the US Capitol After demonstrators gathered in Washington D.C. for a "stop the steal" rally near the cordoned-off Capitol, hundreds of angry Trump supporters set off for the building, egged on by the president's baseless claims of a stolen election. The police stationed at the Congress were apparently unprepared to deal with the violent protesters who easily broke through cordons and stormed the building. Author: Stuart Braun, Heike Mund



Furthermore, a police lieutenant had ordered the officers not to use deadly force when dealing with the rioters, leaving them with little ability to resist the violent crowd.

The police response was heavily criticized for failing to prepare properly and for its different approach to the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer.

The Capitol police chief and the Sergeants and Arms for both the House and the Senate all stepped down following the Wednesday violence.

