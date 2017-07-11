 Capitol Hill riots: Are Western democracies under attack? | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 07.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Capitol Hill riots: Are Western democracies under attack?

The images of Trump supporters storming Capitol Hill in Washington looked eerily familiar to many Germans. Now there is a heated debate about whether democracies are in danger on this side of the Atlantic, too.

Trump supporters storming Capitol Hill

The events in the US have Europeans worried about the state of Western democracies

The scenes that unfolded on Capitol Hill on Wednesday reminded many Europeans of events in their own countries. 

In 2006, a far-right mob stormed the Hungarian parliament, for example, engaging in street battles with police that lasted for weeks. These events ultimately saw an increase in support for right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.  

Imperial flags at parliament 

Some Germans felt reminded of the National Socialist riots of the 1920s and 1930s.

But there were striking parallels with much more recent events: In August 2020, members of the so-called "Querdenker" (lateral thinker) movement, who were protesting against the government's coronavirus restrictions, stormed the steps of the Reichstag, Germany's parliament building. Several of them were brandishing flags from the country's imperial era and symbols of the extreme-right.

Police prevented the mob from entering the building, but the events deeply shook Germany.  

"Seditious words turn into violent deeds — on the steps of the Reichstag and now on the Capitol," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday evening. "Hatred and agitation endanger democracy, lies endanger democracy, violence endangers democracy," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned his countrymen and women on Thursday.

There are many parallels between the events in Washington and Berlin says Miro Dittrich, a researcher who has been studying right-wing extremism on the internet for years. He says both the German "Querdenker" movement and the Trump supporters used online forums, messenger services and social media platforms in order to plan their actions. 

Protesters with imperial flags in front of Reichstag building

In August 2020 far-right protesters stormed the steps of the Reichstag, Germany's parliament building

"Before the so-called storming of the Reichstag and also before the storming of the US Capitol you could find clear signs online that this was about to happen," he says. 

"The problem is, that the security agencies didn't see that," Dittrich deplores. "The alternative realities that are forming on the internet, with people clearly calling for violence and organizing this, they are simply being ignored." 

Dittrich says that the German and the US authorities are also not strong enough in patrolling the digital space. And, he claims, they were too weak to physically safeguard their parliamentary buildings.

 

Watch video 02:59

'Shameful' attempt to storm the Reichstag

Dying democracies? 

But is democracy itself as vulnerable as the buildings that were breached in Budapest, Berlin and now, Washington DC?  

Political scientist Daniel Ziblatt has spent many years studying the breakdown of democracies in Europe, Latin America and now his own country, the United States. He believes that democracy is under threat worldwide. 

"The US is a pretty old democracy, it is a rich democracy. This should make it stable. And the fact that we are seeing the erosion of democracy in the US should be a warning sign to other countries," says Ziblatt, who, together with Steven Levitsky, has written the best-selling book How Democracies Die.  

Ziblatt tells DW that the previously dominant majority in the US, white male Christians, perceives itself as being in decline. "This is in part what is driving this. And this societal change is a commonality of all Western democracies," he says.

The level of polarization, however, is much higher in the United States than in most European countries, Ziblatt believes. "Part of this has to do with the fact that we have a two-party system. That is a zero-sum political battle. Coalition governments can take the hard edge off politics."

 

  • Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters and police clash

    Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Angry protesters march towards the Capitol

    Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

  • Protesters storm the doors of the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Forceful entry

    An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Protesters in the US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Guns drawn

    With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

  • Protesters gesture to US Capitol police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Standoff outside the Senate

    Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

  • Protester in the Senate

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking over the Senate

    After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

  • Rioter storms the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Invading the Senate chamber

    A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

  • People hide in House Chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking shelter

    People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

  • Pro-Trump supporter sits in a office at the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters move in

    Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

  • Washington I Sturm gegen U.S. Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    No holding back

    Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

  • Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Tear gas against protesters

    Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

  • USA | Präsidentschaftswahl | Demonstranten im Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Chaos in the Capitol

    An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

  • National guard in US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Dispersing protesters

    Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

    Author: Kristin Zeier


Lessons learned? 

German political scientist Sebastian Bukow points out another crucial difference between Germany and the US: "In the US, for four years, democracy has been repeatedly questioned by the president himself." In contrast, he says, the right-wing protesters in Berlin were supported by a "very small radical minority in society." 

Bukow doesn't think that a degeneration into violence is on the horizon for all Western European democracies. He draws on a study on authoritarianism, conducted recently by researchers from Leipzig University. It showed that in Germany "satisfaction with democracy is stable, even rising, but that there is nevertheless a small, radicalizing section of society that rejects democracy."  

In 1933, German democracy failed, as the Nazis exploited its weaknesses and managed to establish a totalitarian regime. That is why after World War II, West Germany established what it considered a resilient democracy: A system in place until today, that limits freedom of speech and association in order to safeguard and protect the constitutional order. 

"I think there is something to be learned for the US from that German experience," Daniel Ziblatt says. "The idea that democracy is not a machine that runs on its own but that it has to be defended, is a valuable lesson. The irony is of course that Americans helped build German democracy." 

DW recommends

Hooligans in 2020: How 'militant neo-Nazis' have spearheaded coronavirus protests

At anti-lockdown protests, hooligans have provided the muscle to break through police lines. They may have their roots in football, but they're now more likely to be found practicing combat sports than on the terraces.  

Berlin coronavirus protests trigger debate on basic rights in Germany

Images of protesters storming the Reichstag building in Berlin prompted outrage in Germany. This has fueled a debate on whether anti-coronavirus demonstrations should be banned in general.  

Advertisement

Germany

Capitol Hill riots: Are Western democracies under attack?

COVID: Why some doctors and nurses hesitate to get vaccinated

Germany reviews parliament security after US Capitol riot

German Cabinet approves gender quota bill for company boards