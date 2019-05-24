Cannes Palme d'Or goes to Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite'

Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho on Saturday became the first South Korean to win Cannes Film Festival's prestigious top prize, the Palme d'Or, with his film "Parasite."

The tragicomic film explores the growing gap between right and poor by telling the story of two families at opposite ends of the economic spectrum in South Korea.

"The film is laugh-out-loud funny, an astute blend of humanity and absurdity, thrilling until its final depraved moments, a pristinely shot modern architectural feast for the eyes, a razor-sharp socioeconomic critique, and a cryptic operatic drama," wrote film-making news site Film School Rejects in a review.

South Korean Bon Joon-ho is considered a regular Cannes

Other awards:

Grand Prix — French-Senegalese director Mati Diop for "Atlantique"

Best director — Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne for "Young Ahmed"

Best actress — British actress Emily Beecham for "Little Joe"

Best actor — Spanish actor Antonio Banderas for "Dolor Y Gloria"

Best screenplay — French screenwriter Celine Sciamma for "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Special mention — Palestinian director Elia Suleiman for "It Must Be Heaven"

Camera d'Or — Cesar Diaz for "Nuestras Madres"

Cannes is widely regarded as the world's most influential international film festival.

