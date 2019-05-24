Cannes Palme d'Or goes to Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite'

Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho on Saturday became the first South Korean to win Cannes Film Festival's prestigious top prize, the Palme d'Or, with his film "Parasite."

The tragicomic film explores the growing gap between rich and poor by telling the story of two families at opposite ends of the economic spectrum in South Korea.

"The film is laugh-out-loud funny, an astute blend of humanity and absurdity, thrilling until its final depraved moments, a pristinely shot modern architectural feast for the eyes, a razor-sharp socioeconomic critique, and a cryptic operatic drama," wrote film-making news site Film School Rejects in a review.

Read more: Cannes film fest 2019: The tops and the flops

South Korean Bon Joon-ho is considered a regular Cannes

Other awards:

Grand Prix — French-Senegalese director Mati Diop for "Atlantique"

Best director — Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne for "Young Ahmed"

Best actress — British actress Emily Beecham for "Little Joe"

Best actor — Spanish actor Antonio Banderas for "Dolor Y Gloria"

Best screenplay — French screenwriter Celine Sciamma for "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Special mention — Palestinian director Elia Suleiman for "It Must Be Heaven"

Camera d'Or — Cesar Diaz for "Nuestras Madres"

Hard choice

For many critics, the choice for the top prize among the 21 contenders was especially difficult at the world's most influential international film festival.

Some believed Sciamma would win it to make her only the second female to do so in the prize's history. Others thought Spanish heavyweight Pedro Almodovar would pick it up with his most personal film to date, "Dolor Y Gloria."

Instead, Bong became the first South Korean to do so. He is best known for his dramatic films "Snowpiercer" and "Okja."

Read more: Cannes: 10 things to know about the world's most important film festival

Sciamma was one of the directors favored to win the top prize. Instead, she picked up an award for best screenplay.

ls/sms (Reuters, AFP)