 Cannes Film Festival 2021: The key issues | Film | DW | 05.07.2021

Film

Cannes Film Festival 2021: The key issues

Stars won't be kissing on the red carpet at the world's most prestigious film festival. Beyond COVID, gender parity and climate are also in the spotlight.

  • Film still 'Annette': Adam Driver wearing a helmet kisses Marion Cotillard.

    Cannes Film Festival competition highlights

    'Annette,' by Leos Carax

    Renowned for his long-standing association with French actor Denis Lavant, director Leos Carax picked another star with a magnetic presence for his new film: In "Annette," which opens the festival, Adam Driver portrays a provocative stand-up comedian, while Marion Cotillard is a world-famous soprano. The couple's lives are upended with the birth of their child, who has a mysterious gift.

  • Film still 'The French Dispatch' Bill Murray and Pablo Pauly stand in front of an 'Issue-in-progress' pinboard

    Cannes Film Festival competition highlights

    'The French Dispatch,' by Wes Anderson

    Remaining true to his twee style, Wes Anderson once again put together in his new film an all-star ensemble cast, including Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand and Timothee Chalamet. And longtime collaborator Bill Murray is among them too, as the editor of "The French Dispatch," a fictional newspaper inspired by the filmmaker's love of "The New Yorker."

  • Film still 'France': Lea Seydoux in the role of a war reporter.

    Cannes Film Festival competition highlights

    'France,' by Bruno Dumont

    Cannes this year is in a way the Lea Seydoux film festival, as the Palme d'Or-winning French star is featured in four of the event's films, three of them in the competition. Beyond Wes Anderson's, the Bond girl also leads in "The Story of My Wife," by Hungarian filmmaker Ildiko Enyedi, and in Bruno Dumont's "France," in which she plays a war reporter whose life changes following a car accident.

  • Tilda Swinton accepting an honorary Golden Lion in Venice in 2020.

    Cannes Film Festival competition highlights

    'Memoria,' by Apichatpong Weerasethakul

    Another film festival mainstay, British actor Tilda Swinton (shown here accepting an honorary Golden Lion in Venice in 2020) not only appears in Wes Anderson's movie, but also stars in "Memoria," Apichatpong Weerasethakul's English-language debut. The Thai independent filmmaker was the winner of the Palme d'Or in 2010 with "Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives."

  • Close-up of Sean Penn with a very tanned face.

    Cannes Film Festival competition highlights

    'Flag Day,' by Sean Penn

    With "Flag Day," Sean Penn is in the competition with a father-daughter coming-of-age drama in which he stars alongside his daughter, Dylan Penn. The Hollywood actor is a Cannes veteran, having brought his films to the festival since his directorial debut, "The Indian Runner" (1991). He also served as jury president in 2008.

  • Film still 'A Hero': a man holds a child's hand as they walk in an urban setting.

    Cannes Film Festival competition highlights

    'A Hero,' by Asghar Farhadi

    After working in Spanish, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi filmed his latest feature in Farsi, his home country, where he also previously directed "A Separation" (2011), winner of Berlin's Golden Bear, and "The Salesman" (2016). Both works went on to win an Oscar for best foreign-language film. "A Hero" stars popular Iranian actor Amir Jadidi.

  • Film still 'Bergman Island': A couple holding hands, with the man carrying luggage.

    Cannes Film Festival competition highlights

    'Bergman Island,' by Mia Hansen-Love

    Spending time on the island where Swedish director Ingmar Bergman lived and worked sounds like an inspiring retreat location for a couple of filmmakers (Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth). But after a while, the couple's personal problems take over, as fiction starts interfering with reality. French director Mia Hansen-Love is one of the only four women among the 24 films in Cannes' 2021 competition.

  • Film still 'Everything Went Fine': Two women holding hands.

    Cannes Film Festival competition highlights

    'Everything Went Fine,' by Francois Ozon

    French director Francois Ozon's latest competition entry is an adaptation of Emmanuele Bernheim's autobiographical novel, "Everything Went Fine," which tells the story of an elderly man who asks his daughter to help him end his life. Sophie Marceau, Andre Dussollier, Geraldine Pailhas, Charlotte Rampling and Hanna Schygulla make up the drama's all-star cast.

  • Film still 'Benedetta': 15-century nun surrounded by soldiers.

    Cannes Film Festival competition highlights

    'Benedetta,' by Paul Verhoeven

    Renowned for his provocative films, Dutch director Paul Verhoeven explores in "Benedetta" the story of a lesbian nun in an Italian convent during the 15th century, as plague ravages the city. Like various other competition entries, the movie was expected to be part of last year's lineup, but the production decided to wait for a year when the festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

  • Film still 'Ahed's Knee': A man and a woman holding hands.

    Cannes Film Festival competition highlights

    'Ahed's Knee,' by Nadav Lapid

    After winning Berlin's Golden Bear in 2019 with "Synonyms," Israeli director Nadav Lapid has progressed to the Cannes competition with "Ahed’s Knee." Like his previous work, the film also explores an intimate story of a national identity crisis, this time through the lens of a young filmmaker.

  • Film still 'Petrov's Flu': Three men in a green-lit room.

    Cannes Film Festival competition highlights

    'Petrov's Flu,' by Kirill Serebrennikov

    Sentenced in June 2020 to a three-year suspended prison sentence in a verdict condemned by human rights groups, Russian dissident filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov will not be allowed to travel to Cannes with his film. "Petrov's Flu" tells the hallucinatory tale of a family trying to survive a flu pandemic — but it was conceived before the COVID-19 outbreak, while the director was under house arrest.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Following its cancellation last year due to the pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival is back to celebrate the world's best cinema.

"Festival-goers have been in France for 10 days to do the quarantine, journalists have taken their precautions. It's all very moving. The cinema world is coming back together," said film festival director Thierry Fremaux. 

In the early months of the pandemic, the Palais des Festivals, the main location of the film festival in southern France, had been filled with hospital beds; earlier this year, it served as a mass-vaccination center, the "Vaccinodrome."

And now, after being postponed from May to later in the summer in the hopes of having the pandemic under control, the world's most prestigious film festival is taking place from July 6-17.

Masks will be mandatory in the entire festival area, along with regular COVID testing. And the festival's director has already announced that he will not be greeting filmmakers and stars with the traditional kisses on the cheeks.

But beyond the pandemic, issues such as female representation and climate protection have been making headlines.

Marion Cotillard at the Cannes Film Festival.

Marion Cotillard stars in the opening film, 'Annette' by Leos Carax

Four female directors up for the Palme d'Or 

The number of films directed by women in the main competition — this year only four among the 24 contenders — has been a recurring issue at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the entire history of the festival, there has never been more than four women in the run for the top award. Only one female director has ever won the Palme d'Or: Jane Campion, for The Piano in 1993.

The protests held by prominent women in the wake of the #MeToo movement during the festival in 2018 didn't have a manifest impact on the competition line-up, even though more women are now in the selection committees.

As Sophie Monks Kaufman, co-chair of pressure group Times Up UK Critics pointed out, "statistically female representation is worse this year than in 2019 as the competition line-up has swollen from 21 to 24."

"Four women in the competition — I'm the first to think that it's not enough," festival director Fremaux told AFP, adding that the festival has, however, clearly positioned itself against quotas.

"No film will ever be selected on the basis of the director's gender, race or religion," said Fremaux, "But if we are hesitating between two films and one is by a woman, we will pick that one. We do the same regarding geography. Cannes is a universalist festival."

A 'best-ever' year in terms of gender parity

The fact that other sections of the festival have a more balanced selection, with some 40 women presenting their films in the program, has nevertheless led organizers to point out that this year's selection was the "joint best-ever with 2019" in terms of gender representation.

An "embarrassing" claim, said Kaufman.

Three of the female directors up for the Palme d'Or are French: Mia Hansen-Love, showing Bergman Island, Catherine Corsini, with The Divide, and Julia Ducournau, with Titane.

The fourth woman in the running is Hungarian filmmaker Ildiko Enyedi, who won Berlin's Golden Bear in 2017 with her Oscar-nominated film, On Body and Soul. She is now vying for Cannes' top award with The Story of My Wife, starring Lea Seydoux.

Ildiko Enyedi winning the Berlinale's Golden Bear in 2017.

Ildiko Enyedi won the Berlinale's Golden Bear in 2017

A diverse jury

On the other hand, the jury picking the Palme d'Or marks the festival's efforts toward more diversity.

It is made up of five women and three men of seven nationalities, coming from five continents: French-Senegalese director Mati Diop, Canadian-born French signer Mylene Farmer, US actor and film producer Maggie Gyllenhaal, Austrian film director and screenwriter Jessica Hausner, French actor Melanie Laurent, Brazilian film director and critic Kleber Mendonca Filho, French actor of Algerian descent Tahar Rahim and South Korean actor Song Kang-ho.

The jury is led by director Spike Lee, who is the first Black man to hold the position.

Symbolic efforts for the planet

Even though the focus of the past year has been getting the pandemic situation under control, the climate emergency remains humanity's pressing problem.

The film industry, built on extreme consumption, has a bad record when it comes to environmental protection.

The Cannes festival is nevertheless promoting this year's new efforts to reduce its CO2 emissions and waste.

Along with a special program of films focusing on climate protection, plastic bottles have been completely eliminated, electric and hybrid vehicles make up 60% of its official car fleet, and even the volume of the red carpet has been reduced.

People pose on the red carpet of the Festival palace in Cannes as the French Riviera prepares for the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Symbolic measure to reduce CO2 emissions: A smaller red carpet

Despite the symbolic measures, film festivals are renowned for holding events that generate tons of waste, with stars flying from all over the world to attend them.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who has been focusing on environmental campaigning in recent years, infamously flew in from the US in a private jet to pick up an environmental award at the festival in 2016.

But with COVID-related travel restrictions still affecting various countries, many filmmakers will not even have the option to fly to the event this year.

