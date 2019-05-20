 Cannes film fest 2019: The tops and the flops | Film | DW | 24.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

Cannes film fest 2019: The tops and the flops

Jim Jarmusch and Quentin Tarantino got red carpet buzz, but who are the top contenders for the prestigious Palme d'Or award on Saturday? A look at the highlights of this year's film festival.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (picture-alliance/A. Cooper)

1. Poor reviews for the opening film

An icon of American independent cinema, Jim Jarmusch, opened the festival on May 14. With his new film, The Dead Don't Die, the director presented a not-so-serious zombie movie that targets Donald Trump's America. Bill Murray and Adam Driver play an offbeat cop team, dealing with lots of bloody undead. Tilda Swinton and Danny Glover, as well as music veterans Iggy Pop and Tom Waits, are also in the satirical horror flick. With so many big names, it was a busy premiere on the red carpet, but critics complained about the film's lack of direction.

2. Quentin Tarantino's big splash

Only a few days before the beginning of the festival, the organizers were excited to announce the long-awaited film by star director Quentin Tarantino. His new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was finished in the nick of time — allowing his return to Cannes 25 years after Pulp Fiction won the Palme d'Or.

Leonardo DiCaprio (pictured above in a still from the film), Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in drama set in the late 1960s as the hippie movement and Manson Family nightmare gripped Hollywood.

Tarantino's 10th film, said to be his final one, was the hottest red carpet event of the festival. The movie itself mostly obtained positive reviews, but it's also a divisive work: For instance, the German judge on the reputed Screen Daily jury didn't feel it was worth a single star.

Read more: 5 Hollywood stars you probably didn't know had German roots

3. More competition highlights

Along with Jarmusch and Tarantino, 19 more filmmakers are competing for the top Golden Palm prize awarded on Saturday, May 25.

Among these were star filmmakers like Spain's master director, Pedro Almodovar, who presented a new melodrama, Pain and Glory. Starring perennial collaborators Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, the work is seen as one of the filmmakers' best in years and ranks high among the competition's frontrunners.

Cannes Filmfestival 2019 (festival-cannes)

Penelope Cruz in Almodovar's "Pain and Glory"

Young Ahmed, a film by Belgian brothers and two-time Palme d'Or winners, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, is a timely portrait of the radicalization of young Muslim teen, but the film failed to completely convince critics.

From Great Britain, veteran Ken Loach — another one of the nine filmmakers who have won the Palme d'Or twice to date — returned to the festival with his latest working-class drama, Sorry We Missed You.

The US was represented by Terrence Malick, who won Cannes' top award in 2011 with The Tree of Life. His much-praised A Hidden Life is based on the true story of an Austrian man who chose to resist the Nazis. 

Canadian prodigy Xavier Dolan premiered his new romantic drama, Matthias & Maxime, which obtained generally positive reviews without however landing among the favorites. 

French director Abdellatif Kechiche (Blue is the Warmest Color) screened his sequel to Mektoub My Love on Thursday. But it's a lesser-known director from that country who reaped the most buzz during the festival: Celine Sciamma's enigmatic drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire is among the top Palm d'Or contenders. 

two seated women look at each other (festival-cannes)

Hot Palm d'Or tip: Celine Sciamma's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Another French director, Ladj Ly, also garnered strong praise for his debut feature film, Les Miserables, about rebellion in the notorious suburbs of Paris.

South Korea's preeminent auteur Bong Joon-ho's creepy Parasite is also among the top contenders, the film having received a standing ovation that was almost as long as the one given to Tarantino's film.

China's Diao Yina's crime noir The Wild Goose Lake also garnered positive festival buzz.

4. Where were the Germans?

It hasn't been easy for Germany in recent years. German directors are rarely invited by Cote d'Azur festival organizers, as was the case for 2019. Yet, Germany's money was represented, with four co-productions receiving German funding. There was also some German-language presence, with the Austrian Jessica Hausner invited to the competition for her film Little Joe

In a side event, Werner Herzog's new drama, Family Romance, LLC, which he filmed in Japan with amateur actors, was also presented.

5. The jury

Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu was the head of a prominent jury this year, with fellow judges including actresses Elle Fanning (US) and Maimouna N'Diaye (Burkina Faso), as well as a host of directing celebrities: Alice Rohrwacher (Italy), Enki Bilal and Robin Campillo from France, Kelly Reichardt (USA) and Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos.

  • Alejandro G. Inarritu wins a Golden Globe (picture-alliance/AP Photo/NBC/P. Drinkwater)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    Master director

    With six feature-length films, Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu, born in 1963 in Mexico City, has worked his way to the top. Having won back-to-back best film Oscars, he is undoubtedly one of the most important film directors in contemporary cinema. There is almost no international film award he has not already won; even his debut was a sensation.

  • Amores Perros with actor Gael Garcia Berna (Imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    Debut with "Amores Perros"

    Iñárritu's first major directing appearance in the film world was a considerable success. "Amores Perros," his feature-length feature film about the hardships of life in Mexico City, won two important awards at the Cannes Festival in 2000 before subsequently winning several other international awards. It featured Mexican actor Gael García Bernal (pictured).

  • A scene from 21 Grams by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (picture alliance/dpa)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    The weight of a soul: 21 Grams

    Iñárritu's second feature film, "21 Grams," confirmed the director's artistic prowess. In this highly dramatic movie from 2003, Sean Penn (pictured) plays a man who just had heart surgery. The movie, which breaks into individual narrative fragments, plays with different story lines that elegantly come together at its conclusion.

  • A scene from Babel by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (picture alliance/kpa)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    Hollywood stars and experiments: Babel

    In his next film, "Babel" (2006), the director again does away with the standard linear narrative. Yet, despite his unorthodox storytelling, he managed to get big Hollywood stars to sign on. Babel features Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt, among others.

  • A scene from Biutiful Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    A passionate Spanish tale: "Biutiful"

    In his next feature-length film, "Biutiful" (2010), the Mexican director switches cinematic styles to tell his tale, which is set in Spain. Javier Bardem plays a cancer-stricken family man in Barcelona torn between petty crime and religious devotion. Bardem won a Best Actor award in Cannes for his role.

  • Birdman starring Michael Keaton (Imago/ZUMA Press)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    A triumpth with "Birdman"

    In 2015, Iñárritu finally conquered Hollywood with his dark comedy, "Birdman." With its satirical twist on the tale of a worn-out movie star played by Michael Keaton (left), he won four Oscars. Once again, it proved that this director has something to say artistically, while still captivating a commercial audience.

  • A man with a scarred face in fading light (2015 Twentieth Century Fox)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    Leo finally gets an Oscar: "The Revenant"

    Iñárritu once again showed off his directing mastery in his portrayal of one man's battle with the elements in "The Revenant." Shot in 2015 in the vast forests of Canada and South America, actors and crew worked in the wilderness, far from the comforts of Hollywood. lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio who won an Oscar for his role.

  • Alejandro G. Inarritu stands in front of a sign advertising his film (Ugo Dalla Porta)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    Virtual reality for empathy: "Carne y Arena"

    His most recent finished film is a powerful virtual reality piece. In "Carne y Arena" (Flesh & Sand) from 2017, viewers are given the opportunity to live the experience of a Mexican or Central American refugee crossing the desert at night to enter the US. Iñárritu interviewed 120 migrants about their experiences to write the script.

  • Alejandro Iñárritu receives an Oscar in 2016 (Reuters/M. Anzuoni)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    Who gets the Palme d'Or?

    On May 25th, after all of the competition films have been viewed and debated, Iñárritu will announce a winner. It seems likely that the director, who has already received many awards himself, including eight Oscars, will help make the right choice.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (sh)


6. Rocketman and other special side events

Cannes, too, has special series where all new developments in the world of film are put on display — even those which aren't competing for the main awards. 

The most talked-about world premiere was the sequin-loaded Elton John biopic, Rocketman.

A new film by Claude Lelouch, Les plus belles annees d'une vie, with legendary actors Anouk Aimee and Jean-Louis Trintignant, was also screened at the festival.

Last but not least, films by prominent directors such as Bruno Dumont and Christophe Honore were shown in the secondary section called "Un Certain Regard."

Film still Rocketman (picture-alliance/dpa/Paramount Germany/David Appleby)

The Rocket Man electrifying the crowd

7. Honorary Palm d'Or

Each year, the honorary award of the festival goes to a worthy actor or actress with years of success behind them. This year, it went to iconic French actor Alain Delon. Born in 1935, the actor has worked in cinema since the late 1950s, having appeared in over 80 films. Considered one of the greatest actors of European cinema, his biggest successes include films like Purple NoonLe Samourai and The Leopard.

However, the award attracted controversy this year, with the Women and Hollywood group saying that honoring a man who has admitted to hitting women "sucks."

8. The Netflix dispute

In recent years, the festival has become a pioneer in the fight against the rise of the Netflix streaming model for films.

In contrast to the festivals in Berlin and Venice, Cannes does not show any productions in the competition which do not run in theaters. Cannes sees this as a statement of solidarity with cinemas, which means new films by star directors like Martin Scorsese or Steven Soderbergh have not been invited to participate.

9. The women

This year, the competition line-up only featured four films by female directors. "In the Men's Club of Cannes, this could be described as progress," mocked the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. Indeed, there have been even fewer female directors in recent Cannes competitions. Apart from Austrian Jessica Hausner, three French directors, Mati Diop, Celine Sciamma and Justine Triet, were selected in this year's race for the Palm d'Or.

Watch video 02:01

First black African woman director up for Palme d'Or

10. The final film 

Closing the festival is a film by successful directing duo Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, Hors Normes (The Specials), screened out of competition on Saturday. It's likely to be met with great interest.

Telling the story of an autistic youth, the comedy features acting greats such as Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb, and plenty of fresh talent. The directors' biggest hit was Untouchable in 2011, while their lively wedding film C'est la Vie! was released two years ago.

DW recommends

Do Berlinale film critics always get the best film right?

Who will win the Golden Bear? Ahead of the Berlinale's award ceremony, one could be tempted to look at what film critics said and start placing bets. But their preferences don't always reflect the jury's final pick. (14.02.2019)  

Ken Loach turns 80: A filmmaker for social justice

He just received his second Palme d'Or in Cannes and on June 17, Ken Loach turns 80. DW looks back at the successful and controversial career of the socially critical British filmmaker. (16.06.2016)  

Art house director Jim Jarmusch at 65

Jim Jarmusch is considered one of the founding fathers of US independent film. His movies have influenced a generation of directors — and at 65, he's not thinking of retirement just yet. (22.01.2018)  

Cannes: Who should win and why Germany is left out

What's it really like at one of those fancy Cannes receptions? DW film critic Hans Christoph von Bock put on his best suit and dove into the celebrity chaos. He also investigated why German film isn't getting noticed. (22.05.2015)  

How Cannes finally discovered German film

A year after Maren Ade's "Toni Erdmann" took Cannes by storm, the world's most important film festival is paying closer attention to German cinema than it has in a long time - including Diane Kruger's first German film. (24.05.2017)  

Lesbian love story wins Palme d'Or as best film

A French film portraying a lesbian love story "Blue is the Warmest Color" has won the Palme d’Or for best film at Cannes. Director Abdellatif Kechiche dedicated the award to the youth of Tunisia, where he was born. (26.05.2013)  

Iggy Pop: Godfather of punk turns 70

After a pioneering career on the rock 'n' roll frontier, Iggy Pop, who saw his great collaborator David Bowie pass away last year, celebrates another milestone. (20.04.2017)  

Werner Herzog, Germany's genre-jumping Hollywood success, turns 75

Werner Herzog is the adventurer of German cinema, known for his unforgettable films with actor Klaus Kinski. His career has moved effortlessly between documentaries and major features, and his latest may snag an Emmy. (04.09.2017)  

'The Hateful Eight': Tarantino is back

Quentin Tarantino is back with a vengeance, as it were. His latest film, opening in limited release on Christmas, takes place on the snowy plains of Wyoming and deals with themes of betrayal and revenge, Western-style. (23.12.2015)  

Alain Delon receives Cannes honorary Golden Palm prize

The French actor is a European cinema star, famous for unforgettable roles in the 1960s. But his private life also made headlines — and Cannes Film Festival's decision to award him an honorary Palme d'Or sparked protest. (20.05.2019)  

5 Hollywood stars you probably didn't know had German roots

Hollywood is their home, but worldwide fame was merely a dream to their ancestors. Many celebrities have connections to Germany and some even speak a bit of German, like Leonardo DiCaprio. (07.11.2017)  

Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

Twenty years ago, he helped kick off Mexico's movie renaissance. Now he's in charge of the jury at the world's most important film festival. There is plenty to know about the famous Mexican director. (14.05.2019)  

12 cult films starring Alain Delon

Alain Delon celebrates his 80th birthday on November 8. The handsome French actor was popular in the 1960s, and worked with some of the finest directors. (06.11.2015)  

KINO Favorites: 7 great directorial debuts

These low budget productions launched stellar careers: DW's KINO team picks its seven favorite director's first films. (24.11.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

First black African woman director up for Palme d'Or  

Related content

First black African woman director up for Palme d'Or 20.05.2019

Mati Diop's entry at the Cannes Film Festival, "Atlantiques", is set on a Senegalese building site. The men working there haven't been paid for weeks and face the inevitable pull of the ocean – and the promise of a better life in Europe.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cannes: 10 things to know about the world's most important film festival 14.05.2019

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival boasts big-name directors from Quentin Tarantino to Pedro Almodovar — plus plenty of fresh faces. Running May 14-25, here's what to look out for during this year's French Riviera film gala.

Gambia Präsident Adama Barrow | Amtsübernahme & Einweihungszeremonie in Bakau

AfricaLink on Air - 21 May 2019 21.05.2019

Crisis brewing in Gambia’s ruling coalition as political parties accuse President Barrow of plotting to prolong his stay on power+++Sigh of relief following the appointment of DR Congo prime minister+++ For the first time in the history of Cannes film festivals in France, a black African woman director is in the running for the Palme d'Or

Advertisement

Film

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (picture-alliance/A. Cooper)

Cannes film fest 2019: The tops and the flops

Jim Jarmusch and Quentin Tarantino got red carpet buzz, but who are the top contenders for the prestigious Palme d'Or award on Saturday? A look at the highlights of this year's film festival.  

Books

britische Schriftstellerin Judith Kerr (DW/Frederick Rotkopf)

Remembering Judith Kerr, the author of 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit'

German-British author Judith Kerr, who wrote books such as "The Tiger Who Came to Tea," has died at the age of 95. DW's Susanne Spröer cherishes memories of her meeting with Kerr for the project "After the Escape."  

Music

Madonna bei Eurovision Song Contest 2019 - Grand Final (Getty Images/M. Campanella)

Madonna's Eurovision video apparently doctored-up

An official YouTube video has emerged with the Queen of Pop singing her song "Like a Prayer" as she appeared at the Eurovision Song Contest finale on Saturday. The soundtrack in the clip, however, is audibly different.  

Arts

Ausstellungsfotos von Barbara Dombrowski Tropic Ice ( Barbara Dombrowski)

Art connecting the Amazon rainforest and Greenland's glaciers

Storms, droughts, floods — climate change has been driving thousands of students to the streets every Friday. But how are artists addressing the subject? Photographer Barbara Dombrowski has forged her own path.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  

Lifestyle

Symbolbild - Urlaub am Meer (Colourbox)

Knock your socks off!

Free your feet from stinky socks: If Hollywood stars can do it on Cannes' red carpet, so can you! Here's a celebration of bare feet for No Socks Day on May 8.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  