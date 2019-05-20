Cannes film fest 2019: The tops and the flops

1. Poor reviews for the opening film

An icon of American independent cinema, Jim Jarmusch, opened the festival on May 14. With his new film, The Dead Don't Die, the director presented a not-so-serious zombie movie that targets Donald Trump's America. Bill Murray and Adam Driver play an offbeat cop team, dealing with lots of bloody undead. Tilda Swinton and Danny Glover, as well as music veterans Iggy Pop and Tom Waits, are also in the satirical horror flick. With so many big names, it was a busy premiere on the red carpet, but critics complained about the film's lack of direction.

2. Quentin Tarantino's big splash

Only a few days before the beginning of the festival, the organizers were excited to announce the long-awaited film by star director Quentin Tarantino. His new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was finished in the nick of time — allowing his return to Cannes 25 years after Pulp Fiction won the Palme d'Or.

Leonardo DiCaprio (pictured above in a still from the film), Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in drama set in the late 1960s as the hippie movement and Manson Family nightmare gripped Hollywood.

Tarantino's 10th film, said to be his final one, was the hottest red carpet event of the festival. The movie itself mostly obtained positive reviews, but it's also a divisive work: For instance, the German judge on the reputed Screen Daily jury didn't feel it was worth a single star.

3. More competition highlights

Along with Jarmusch and Tarantino, 19 more filmmakers are competing for the top Golden Palm prize awarded on Saturday, May 25.

Among these were star filmmakers like Spain's master director, Pedro Almodovar, who presented a new melodrama, Pain and Glory. Starring perennial collaborators Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, the work is seen as one of the filmmakers' best in years and ranks high among the competition's frontrunners.

Penelope Cruz in Almodovar's "Pain and Glory"

Young Ahmed, a film by Belgian brothers and two-time Palme d'Or winners, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, is a timely portrait of the radicalization of young Muslim teen, but the film failed to completely convince critics.

From Great Britain, veteran Ken Loach — another one of the nine filmmakers who have won the Palme d'Or twice to date — returned to the festival with his latest working-class drama, Sorry We Missed You.

The US was represented by Terrence Malick, who won Cannes' top award in 2011 with The Tree of Life. His much-praised A Hidden Life is based on the true story of an Austrian man who chose to resist the Nazis.

Canadian prodigy Xavier Dolan premiered his new romantic drama, Matthias & Maxime, which obtained generally positive reviews without however landing among the favorites.

French director Abdellatif Kechiche (Blue is the Warmest Color) screened his sequel to Mektoub My Love on Thursday. But it's a lesser-known director from that country who reaped the most buzz during the festival: Celine Sciamma's enigmatic drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire is among the top Palm d'Or contenders.

Hot Palm d'Or tip: Celine Sciamma's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Another French director, Ladj Ly, also garnered strong praise for his debut feature film, Les Miserables, about rebellion in the notorious suburbs of Paris.

South Korea's preeminent auteur Bong Joon-ho's creepy Parasite is also among the top contenders, the film having received a standing ovation that was almost as long as the one given to Tarantino's film.

China's Diao Yina's crime noir The Wild Goose Lake also garnered positive festival buzz.

4. Where were the Germans?

It hasn't been easy for Germany in recent years. German directors are rarely invited by Cote d'Azur festival organizers, as was the case for 2019. Yet, Germany's money was represented, with four co-productions receiving German funding. There was also some German-language presence, with the Austrian Jessica Hausner invited to the competition for her film Little Joe.

In a side event, Werner Herzog's new drama, Family Romance, LLC, which he filmed in Japan with amateur actors, was also presented.

5. The jury

Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu was the head of a prominent jury this year, with fellow judges including actresses Elle Fanning (US) and Maimouna N'Diaye (Burkina Faso), as well as a host of directing celebrities: Alice Rohrwacher (Italy), Enki Bilal and Robin Campillo from France, Kelly Reichardt (USA) and Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind Master director With six feature-length films, Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu, born in 1963 in Mexico City, has worked his way to the top. Having won back-to-back best film Oscars, he is undoubtedly one of the most important film directors in contemporary cinema. There is almost no international film award he has not already won; even his debut was a sensation.

Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind Debut with "Amores Perros" Iñárritu's first major directing appearance in the film world was a considerable success. "Amores Perros," his feature-length feature film about the hardships of life in Mexico City, won two important awards at the Cannes Festival in 2000 before subsequently winning several other international awards. It featured Mexican actor Gael García Bernal (pictured).

Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind The weight of a soul: 21 Grams Iñárritu's second feature film, "21 Grams," confirmed the director's artistic prowess. In this highly dramatic movie from 2003, Sean Penn (pictured) plays a man who just had heart surgery. The movie, which breaks into individual narrative fragments, plays with different story lines that elegantly come together at its conclusion.

Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind Hollywood stars and experiments: Babel In his next film, "Babel" (2006), the director again does away with the standard linear narrative. Yet, despite his unorthodox storytelling, he managed to get big Hollywood stars to sign on. Babel features Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt, among others.

Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind A passionate Spanish tale: "Biutiful" In his next feature-length film, "Biutiful" (2010), the Mexican director switches cinematic styles to tell his tale, which is set in Spain. Javier Bardem plays a cancer-stricken family man in Barcelona torn between petty crime and religious devotion. Bardem won a Best Actor award in Cannes for his role.

Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind A triumpth with "Birdman" In 2015, Iñárritu finally conquered Hollywood with his dark comedy, "Birdman." With its satirical twist on the tale of a worn-out movie star played by Michael Keaton (left), he won four Oscars. Once again, it proved that this director has something to say artistically, while still captivating a commercial audience.

Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind Leo finally gets an Oscar: "The Revenant" Iñárritu once again showed off his directing mastery in his portrayal of one man's battle with the elements in "The Revenant." Shot in 2015 in the vast forests of Canada and South America, actors and crew worked in the wilderness, far from the comforts of Hollywood. lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio who won an Oscar for his role.

Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind Virtual reality for empathy: "Carne y Arena" His most recent finished film is a powerful virtual reality piece. In "Carne y Arena" (Flesh & Sand) from 2017, viewers are given the opportunity to live the experience of a Mexican or Central American refugee crossing the desert at night to enter the US. Iñárritu interviewed 120 migrants about their experiences to write the script.

Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind Who gets the Palme d'Or? On May 25th, after all of the competition films have been viewed and debated, Iñárritu will announce a winner. It seems likely that the director, who has already received many awards himself, including eight Oscars, will help make the right choice. Author: Jochen Kürten (sh)



6. Rocketman and other special side events

Cannes, too, has special series where all new developments in the world of film are put on display — even those which aren't competing for the main awards.

The most talked-about world premiere was the sequin-loaded Elton John biopic, Rocketman.

A new film by Claude Lelouch, Les plus belles annees d'une vie, with legendary actors Anouk Aimee and Jean-Louis Trintignant, was also screened at the festival.

Last but not least, films by prominent directors such as Bruno Dumont and Christophe Honore were shown in the secondary section called "Un Certain Regard."

The Rocket Man electrifying the crowd

7. Honorary Palm d'Or

Each year, the honorary award of the festival goes to a worthy actor or actress with years of success behind them. This year, it went to iconic French actor Alain Delon. Born in 1935, the actor has worked in cinema since the late 1950s, having appeared in over 80 films. Considered one of the greatest actors of European cinema, his biggest successes include films like Purple Noon, Le Samourai and The Leopard.

However, the award attracted controversy this year, with the Women and Hollywood group saying that honoring a man who has admitted to hitting women "sucks."

8. The Netflix dispute

In recent years, the festival has become a pioneer in the fight against the rise of the Netflix streaming model for films.

In contrast to the festivals in Berlin and Venice, Cannes does not show any productions in the competition which do not run in theaters. Cannes sees this as a statement of solidarity with cinemas, which means new films by star directors like Martin Scorsese or Steven Soderbergh have not been invited to participate.

9. The women

This year, the competition line-up only featured four films by female directors. "In the Men's Club of Cannes, this could be described as progress," mocked the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. Indeed, there have been even fewer female directors in recent Cannes competitions. Apart from Austrian Jessica Hausner, three French directors, Mati Diop, Celine Sciamma and Justine Triet, were selected in this year's race for the Palm d'Or.

First black African woman director up for Palme d'Or

10. The final film

Closing the festival is a film by successful directing duo Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, Hors Normes (The Specials), screened out of competition on Saturday. It's likely to be met with great interest.

Telling the story of an autistic youth, the comedy features acting greats such as Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb, and plenty of fresh talent. The directors' biggest hit was Untouchable in 2011, while their lively wedding film C'est la Vie! was released two years ago.