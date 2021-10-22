 Cannabis: Open to cultural interpretation | All media content | DW | 26.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Cannabis: Open to cultural interpretation

Opponents demonize it, supporters praise it as a universal remedy: for decades, myths and tales have surrounded cannabis like no other plant.

  • A close-up of hemp plants.

    Mythical plant

    This is the hemp plant of legend. Intoxicating cannabis can be obtained from certain varieties, so its cultivation is strictly regulated in Germany. Unlike 200 years ago, hemp plants in the country are completely out of the public eye, paving the way for myths generated from the camps of supporters and opponents alike.

  • Upper part of a statue of Napoleon at Hotel des Invalides in Paris.

    French troops brought home hashish

    The use of hemp as an intoxicant has a comparatively recent history in Europe. French soldiers, who took home hashish made from the resin of female cannabis plants from Napoleon's Egyptian campaign in 1798, played a key role in spreading it. While Napoleon banned hashish in Egypt, it became popular in Paris.

  • Portrait of Queen Victoria.

    Prescribed for menstrual cramps

    Since the 1990s, the UK has been discussing the legalization of cannabis. There was a rumor at the time that Queen Victoria was prescribed cannabis for menstrual cramps. The only evidence: in 1890, her personal physician John Russel Reynolds noted in a medical journal the "great value" of cannabis in treating an array of conditions.

  • Large hall with columns to the left and right of a document enshrined in glass, cordoned off, flanked by a guard and the US flag.

    Parchment or hemp?

    Urban legend has it that the American Declaration of Independence was written on paper made from hemp. That's not quite true: the document, vacuum-sealed and behind thick panes of glass at the National Archives in Washington, DC, was written on parchment paper. The first two drafts, on the other hand, were probably written on hemp paper.

  • Woman standing beside a projector looks at a screen on a wall showing a person and the words in caps, Tell your Children, at the Museum of Weed in Los Angeles.

    Reefer Madness

    "Reefer Madness," originally financed by a church group under the title "Tell Your Childen," was a 1936 US propaganda movie that depicted young people as immediately addicted, violent and crazy after consuming cannabis. With its almost comical exaggerations and misconceptions, the film is a historical testimony to the fear-mongering of that era.

  • 1930s poster with a white woman and a black devil, and the words sin, degradation, vice, insanity and debauchery in smoke clouds.

    Racist undertones

    Back then, Harry Anslinger, the racist head of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, had been fighting for prohibition since the 1930s. Allegedly, Mexicans and African Americans in particular consumed cannabis, but Anslinger wasn't concerned about their health. Weed makes Black people think they're as good as white people, he once said. For over 30 years, he set the tone of US drug policies.

  • Mural painting of Shiva on a wall, two men sitting in front of it wearing masks.

    Religious devotion

    Other cultures are perhaps more open about the intoxicating effects of cannabis. Sacred texts about the Hindu deity Shiva state that he renounced all life's pleasures — except cannabis. Contrary to often repeated claims, cannabis use can very well be addictive.


  • A close-up of hemp plants.

    Mythical plant

    This is the hemp plant of legend. Intoxicating cannabis can be obtained from certain varieties, so its cultivation is strictly regulated in Germany. Unlike 200 years ago, hemp plants in the country are completely out of the public eye, paving the way for myths generated from the camps of supporters and opponents alike.

  • Upper part of a statue of Napoleon at Hotel des Invalides in Paris.

    French troops brought home hashish

    The use of hemp as an intoxicant has a comparatively recent history in Europe. French soldiers, who took home hashish made from the resin of female cannabis plants from Napoleon's Egyptian campaign in 1798, played a key role in spreading it. While Napoleon banned hashish in Egypt, it became popular in Paris.

  • Portrait of Queen Victoria.

    Prescribed for menstrual cramps

    Since the 1990s, the UK has been discussing the legalization of cannabis. There was a rumor at the time that Queen Victoria was prescribed cannabis for menstrual cramps. The only evidence: in 1890, her personal physician John Russel Reynolds noted in a medical journal the "great value" of cannabis in treating an array of conditions.

  • Large hall with columns to the left and right of a document enshrined in glass, cordoned off, flanked by a guard and the US flag.

    Parchment or hemp?

    Urban legend has it that the American Declaration of Independence was written on paper made from hemp. That's not quite true: the document, vacuum-sealed and behind thick panes of glass at the National Archives in Washington, DC, was written on parchment paper. The first two drafts, on the other hand, were probably written on hemp paper.

  • Woman standing beside a projector looks at a screen on a wall showing a person and the words in caps, Tell your Children, at the Museum of Weed in Los Angeles.

    Reefer Madness

    "Reefer Madness," originally financed by a church group under the title "Tell Your Childen," was a 1936 US propaganda movie that depicted young people as immediately addicted, violent and crazy after consuming cannabis. With its almost comical exaggerations and misconceptions, the film is a historical testimony to the fear-mongering of that era.

  • 1930s poster with a white woman and a black devil, and the words sin, degradation, vice, insanity and debauchery in smoke clouds.

    Racist undertones

    Back then, Harry Anslinger, the racist head of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, had been fighting for prohibition since the 1930s. Allegedly, Mexicans and African Americans in particular consumed cannabis, but Anslinger wasn't concerned about their health. Weed makes Black people think they're as good as white people, he once said. For over 30 years, he set the tone of US drug policies.

  • Mural painting of Shiva on a wall, two men sitting in front of it wearing masks.

    Religious devotion

    Other cultures are perhaps more open about the intoxicating effects of cannabis. Sacred texts about the Hindu deity Shiva state that he renounced all life's pleasures — except cannabis. Contrary to often repeated claims, cannabis use can very well be addictive.


More in the Media Center

06/01/2021 Neumünster, Han Duijndam, Chefanbauer aus den Niederlanden, steht zwischen Cannabisplanzen der Sorte Churchill im Blühraum einer Produktionsanlage von Aphira für medizinisches Cannabis. Hoch gesichert und hinter dicken Stahlwänden simulieren LED-Lampen in acht Blühkammern Sonnenauf- und -Untergänge bei idealen Wachstumsbedingungen. (zu «Plantage für Cannabis-Heilpflanzen »sicher wie Fort Knox«»)

Is Canada a model for German cannabis legalization? 22.10.2021

Thailand is exploring cannabis cuisine and what fusion dishes might mean for post-pandemic tourism.

Cannabis: One Thai restaurant's foray into haute cuisine 04.02.2021

euromaxx 25.07.2020 // KW 30. CBD Trend

CBD - Cannabis as a Superfood? 28.07.2020

DW Dokumentationen | Congo: Millionaires of Chaos

Congo - Millionaires of chaos 14.01.2022

Read also

Rauchen Drogen, Smoking drugs

Cannabis legalization: Health risks and benefits 26.01.2022

Better sex and protection from COVID-19 versus reduced cognitive ability and long-term damage — the science is split when it comes to the risks and uses of the cannabis plant for youth in particular.

Eine Person hält in einer U-Bahn Station das Hanfticket der BVG in der Hand. Mit einer Marketing-Aktion rund um das Thema Hanf testen die Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) derzeit die gesellschaftliche Akzeptanz rund um die ikonische Pflanze: Bis einschließlich Freitag bietet das Verkehrsunternehmen für seine Fahrgäste das sogenannte «Hanfticket» zum Kauf in den eigenen Kundenzentren an.

Berlin metro offers passengers edible hemp tickets 14.12.2021

Berlin's public transport operator is offering hemp-oil laced edible metro tickets for stressed commuters.

Blooming cannabis plant with white and yellow flowers, with trichomes, on a dark background. Cultivating medicinal marijuana

Malta approves legalizing recreational cannabis in EU first 14.12.2021

Though some countries in the EU have decriminalized cannabis, the island nation is the first to legalize recreational use and cultivation for adults. Germany and Luxembourg are expected to follow suit early next year.

ARCHIV 2014+++++Stadtansicht von Amsterdam, hier die Leuchtreklame an der Fassade eines Hauses in der Altstadt mit dem Eingang zu einem Coffeeshop, aufgenommen am 28.04.2011. Foto: Soeren Stache BG Bildergalerie zum Thema Amsterdam (c) picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache

Amsterdam cannabis cafes fear foreign tourist ban amid COVID recovery 01.11.2021

Authorities in one of Europe's most visited cities are eyeing a ban on pot for tourists as a way to cut down on rowdy travelers, but critics say such a measure could push the industry underground.