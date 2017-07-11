Canadian police to remove protesters near bridge to US

Canadian police on Saturday arrived at the scene of a major protest that had disrupted Canada-US trade, as several trucks blocked a key border crossing between the two nations.

The move comes after a court order had mandated that the demonstrators could not continue to block the Ambassador Bridge in the city of Windsor, Canada.

"We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully," Windsor Police said in a Twitter post, asking residents to avoid the areas linked to the demonstrations.

Police in black uniforms with yellow vests rushed behind the protesters' vehicles and formed a line across the bridge entrance.

The number of protesters had decreased from about 200 on Friday night to roughly two dozen early Saturday, as many chose to leave the area on their own volition, after the court order was issued.

Demonstrators are against Canada's vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions. But they have also directed their ire toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In turn, Trudeau has refered to them as a "fringe'' of Canadian society.

Convoy has inspired others abroad

Canada's protests have reverberated outside the country, in France and New Zealand.

On Saturday, police in Paris intercepted at least 500 vehicles attempting to enter the city, in defiance of a police order, to participate in a "freedom convoy." Like the Canada convoy, French protesters are also against stricter rules affecting those who have either not been vaccinated or fully vaccinated.

A convoy of motorists in the US is planning to gather at the waterfront in Port Huron, Michigan, in support of protesters in Canada. Another US group said it would converge this weekend at the Peace Bridge, also a US-Canadian border crossing in Buffalo, New York.

