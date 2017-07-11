Canadian police to remove protesters near bridge to US

Canadian police on Saturday arrived at the scene of a major protest that had disrupted Canada-US trade, as several trucks blocked a key border crossing between the two nations.

The move comes after a court order had mandated that the demonstrators could not continue to block the Ambassador Bridge in the city of Windsor, Canada.

"We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully," Windsor Police said in a Twitter post, asking residents to avoid the areas linked to the demonstrations.

Police in black uniforms with yellow vests rushed behind the protesters' vehicles and formed a line across the bridge entrance.

The number of protesters had decreased from about 200 on Friday night to roughly two dozen early Saturday, as many chose to leave the area on their own volition, after the court order was issued.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

jcg/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP)