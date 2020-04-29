Canadian NATO helicopter reported missing between Greece and Italy

The Canadian military helicopter was in international waters when it went missing on Wednesday, the Greek air force said.

According to initial reports, it was about 50 nautical miles (90 kilometers) off the Greek island Kefalonia.

The Canadian military confirmed it had lost contact with the helicopter, a CH-148 Cyclone, and that rescue efforts were underway.

It had taken off from the Canadian frigate Fredericton, which was operating as part of a NATO surveillance force in the area.

Italian, Greek and Turkish frigates were also taking part in the patrol.

An unnamed Greek military source told news agency AFP that the country's naval and air forces were ready to assist in a rescue operation "if Italy requests it."

