 Canadian NATO helicopter reported missing between Greece and Italy | News | DW | 29.04.2020

News

Canadian NATO helicopter reported missing between Greece and Italy

A helicopter taking part in a NATO Mediterranean operation has gone missing in the sea between Greece and Italy. The helicopter had been operating off a Canadian frigate.

A CH-124 Sea King helicopter flies over Halifax (picture-alliance/empics/Canadian Press/A. Vaughan)

The Canadian military helicopter was in international waters when it went missing on Wednesday, the Greek air force said. 

According to initial reports, it was about 50 nautical miles (90 kilometers) off the Greek island Kefalonia.

The Canadian military confirmed it had lost contact with the helicopter, a CH-148 Cyclone, and that rescue efforts were underway.

Read moreCoronavirus forcing countries to reevaluate security paradigms

It had taken off from the Canadian frigate Fredericton, which was operating as part of a NATO surveillance force in the area.

Italian, Greek and Turkish frigates were also taking part in the patrol. 

An unnamed Greek military source told news agency AFP that the country's naval and air forces were ready to assist in a rescue operation "if Italy requests it."

Read moreCoronavirus crisis hampering Mediterranean migrant rescues

Watch video 03:19

Europe: Sea rescue in the Mediterranean

se/dr (AFP, AP)

Related content

Griechenland Livadia im Insel Tilos

Greece wants to open up for tourism, but could it be too soon? 29.04.2020

The government in Athens hopes Greece's near-COVID-free situation may give it an edge over rival Mediterranean destinations. But tourists may be reluctant to travel, experts warn. Anthee Carassava has the story.

Libyen GNA-Kämper gegen LNA

European states urge 'humanitarian truce' in Libya 25.04.2020

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Italy have called for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Libya. A recent spike in violence and an influx of foreign arms has raised concerns over regional instability.

Iran Teheran Coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: Over 90 countries request emergency funds 03.04.2020

The International Monetary Fund has said it received requests for emergency financing from over 90 countries struggling to cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Follow DW for the latest.

