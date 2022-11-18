President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July 2021, but Canadian police said these allegations are not connected to his deathImage: Matias Delacroix/AP/picture alliance
Canadian man charged with Haiti coup plot
Canadian authorities have charged a man in his 50s with plotting to overthrow Haiti's government. But police said they knew of no link with the successful assassination of the former president around the same time.
Canadian federal police leveled terrorism charges against a man in Quebec province on Thursday, suspecting him of plotting to sow violence in Haiti and overthrow its government.
Police Sergeant Charles Poirier told the AFP news agency that the suspect had been arrested and his home searched in November 2021 and that he was subsequently released again as the investigation continued.
As well as traveling to Haiti, the suspect "visited multiple countries in South and Central America to recruit fighters, and secure financing and weapons," Poirier said, albeit adding that his efforts to secure weapons were not successful.
Poirier said that the close overlap between his alleged plot and the actual assassination of Moise "might be a coincidence," saying police had found "no evidence to suggest a link between the two."
The suspect spoke to AFP by phone about the charges, saying that a jilted lover had set police onto him as "revenge" for their breakup. He said that she went to police "and made up a whole story that I was a terrorist."
He said that he had created a Facebook page encouraging Haitians "to take matters into their own hands" and not wait for Western nations "to come and solve their problems."
"I never wanted to hurt anyone," he said. "There is no terrorist group."
The man is scheduled to appear in a Canadian court on December 1 on charges of leaving Canada to facilitate terrorist activity, facilitating terrorist activity, and providing property for terrorist purposes.
His lawyer Tiago Murias said he would plead not guilty.
Warring gangs, returning cholera, no elections in sight
It is also again dealing with a cholera outbreak. The Pan-American Health Organization said this week that at least 175 people have died and more than 7,600 have been hospitalized, with real figures believed to be much higher than those recorded.
Haiti faces humanitarian crisis
Plans for a general election, first slated for November 2021, have been delayed several times, with no current date set. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in September that the government would begin the organization of the elections by the end of the year.