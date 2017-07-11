Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard consents to US extradition

Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard has consented to extradition to the United States, where he faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, a Manitoba court heard on Friday.

Crown prosecutor Scott Farlinger told the Winnipeg courtroom that Nygard had agreed to extradition, which his lawyer, Brian Greenspan confirmed.

US Authorities accuse Nygard of using his businesses to lure women and girls since 1995 to sexually gratify himself and his associates.

The 80-year-old is charged with sex trafficking and racketeering related to "a decadeslong pattern of criminal conduct involving at least dozens of victims in the United States, the Bahamas and Canada," according to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Nygard has denied the accusations.

According to Farlinger, Nygard will not immediately be transferred to the US.

It's ultimately up to Canada's justice minister to decide whether or not to surrender Nygard to the US, Farlinger said, adding that Nygard could also apply for judicial interim release or bail.

Toronto police secures arrest warrant

Also on Friday, a specialist unit from Toronto's police separately issued a statement saying members had secured an arrest warrant for Nygard on Wednesday for reported sexual assaults in Canada between 1987 and 2006.

Nygard will face six charges of sexual assault and three charges of forcible confinement.

In the statement, Toronto police added that "anyone with information is asked to contact police."

It remains unclear how or whether the Canadian charges could affect Nygard's possible extradition to the US.

He has been in custody since he was arrested at a Winnipeg house in December 14 last year.

Nygard is considered one of Canada's wealthiest people. Born in Finland, the former fashion mogul grew up in Manitoba and founded Nygard International, a company that made women's clothing.

In February 2020, Nygard announced he would resign as chairman of the company just after FBI investigators raided his New York offices because of sexual assault allegations against him.

Facing mounting debts, the Nygard business empire was put into receivership in March 2020. Soon after, lockdowns during the COVID pandemic and unpaid rent issues led to its high street stores closing.



mvb/msh (Reuters, AFP)