Canada's Trudeau ousts ex-attorney general from Liberal party

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expelled Jody Wilson-Raybould, a former justice minister and attorney general, from the ruling Liberal party on Tuesday.

Last week, Wilson-Raybould released a secretly recorded conversation she had with Canada's top civil servant in an attempt to prove that Trudeau had pressured her to go easy on a Canadian engineering firm accused of bribery.

What you need to know:

Trudeau announced that Wilson-Raybould and former treasury board minister Jane Philpott have been expelled from the Liberal Party.

The prime minister said that "the trust that previous existed between these two individuals and our team has been broken."

Trudeau added that the decision by Wilson-Raybould to secretly record her conversation with Michael Wernick, Canada's top civil servant, was "unconscionable."

'Profoundly disheartening'

Wilson-Raybould said after the announcement that she has "no regrets."

"I spoke the truth and I will continue to do so," she said in a post on her Twitter account.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page, Philpott said the decision to oust her from the party "was made without me being provided any opportunity to speak to national caucus."

"This is profoundly disheartening for me, my staff and my family," Philpott said. "I ran to be a Member of Parliament for the purpose of improving people's lives. Nothing will stop me from continuing that pursuit."

Canadian scandal: On February 7, The Globe and Mail, a Canadian newspaper, reported via sources that Trudeau's staff put pressure on Wilson-Raybould to enter a remediation agreement with SNC-Lavalin, a Canadian engineering company. SNC-Lavalin was charged in 2015 for allegedly bribing officials to win contracts in Libya. A potential criminal conviction would have prevented the engineering giant from receiving any federal government business and put 9,000 Canadian jobs at risk.

Who is Jody Wilson-Raybould? She is a member of Canadian Parliament who, in 2015, was the first indigenous Canadian to become the nation's justice minister and attorney general. She resigned from the Trudeau cabinet on February, less than a week after The Globe and Mail's report.

Secret recording: On March 29, Wilson-Raybould revealed to the pubic a secret recording of a conversation between her and Wernick, then the Clerk of the Privy Council. The recording showed Wernick telling Wilson-Raybould that Trudeau "is determined, quite firm" in finding a way to avoid prosecuting SNC-Lavalin. It also revealed the former attorney general saying she regarded the pressure as "inappropriate."

Trudeau in trouble: Trudeau's approval rating is currently at 40 percent in the wake of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, according to global market research company Ipsos. Support for the prime minister's Liberal Party is also down to 30 percent, 10 percentage points behind the opposition Conservative Party. Canada is set to hold elections on October 21.

dv/amp (AP, Reuters)

