Canada's Trudeau apologizes for wearing brownface in 2001

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a liberal advocate of multiculturalism, wore brownface makeup at a costume party in 2001.

Trudeau, who launched a campaign for reelection last week, immediately apologized for wearing the makeup.

"I should have known better then, but I didn't and I did it and I'm deeply sorry," Trudeau told reporters on his campaign plane, asking for forgiveness.

He admitted it was a racist act although he didn't realize it at the time.

Series of setbacks

Time magazine on Wednesday posted the photo, which it said showed Trudeau at an "Arabian Nights" dinner gala in 2001 wearing a turban and robe with his face, neck and hands covered in dark makeup.

The picture appeared in the yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private school where Trudeau taught at the time. He was then 29.

Release of the photo adds to the Liberal leader's woes as polls show he faces a stiff challenge from Conservative leader Andrew Scheer in a federal election set for October.

Trudeau was already facing public scrutiny over an ethics scandal related to accusations he interfered in a bribery case against engineering giant SNC-Lavalin. Trudeau has said he was protecting jobs.

A darling of liberals around the world for his progressive policies in the era of US President Donald Trump, Trudeau's cabinet is half women and at least six members have Asian or African heritage.

cw/se (AFP, AP, dpa)

