Canada's liberal PM to resign citing 'internal battles'

Ben Dorman
January 6, 2025

What has turned Canada's once liberal superstar, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, into an embattled party leader? Parliament is suspended until March 24 to give his Liberal Party time to replace the leader who has governed for nearly a decade.

