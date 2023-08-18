Canada wildfire forces evacuation of Yellowknife

Nature and EnvironmentCanadaCanada wildfire forces evacuation of YellowknifeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentCanada1 hour ago1 hour agoLong traffic lines have clogged the only road out of the Canadian city of Yellowknife, after authorities ordered its evacuation in the face of an advancing wildfire 16 kilometers from the city, which is the capital of the vast Northwest Territories.https://p.dw.com/p/4VJGqAdvertisement