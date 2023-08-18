  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Cannabis
Women's World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentCanada

Canada wildfire forces evacuation of Yellowknife

1 hour ago

Long traffic lines have clogged the only road out of the Canadian city of Yellowknife, after authorities ordered its evacuation in the face of an advancing wildfire 16 kilometers from the city, which is the capital of the vast Northwest Territories.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VJGq
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Citizens inspect the rubble of the destroyed building after Russian rocket attack in Kramatorsk

Ukraine updates: Kyiv thanks Germany for air defense systems

Conflicts13 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Niger Niamey | Demonstration von Unterstützern des Putsches vor der französischen Basis

Explainer: Why is Niger so important for the West?

Explainer: Why is Niger so important for the West?

Politics15 hours ago01:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Christian man checks a home vandalized by an angry mob in Jaranwala near Faisalabad

Pakistan: Eyewitnesses recount anti-Christian mob attacks

Pakistan: Eyewitnesses recount anti-Christian mob attacks

Religion16 hours ago02:37 min
More from Asia

Germany

Man sitting next to a Volksempfänger radio

Nazi radio propaganda turns 90

Nazi radio propaganda turns 90

History2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader

A history of Kremlin-linked poisonings

A history of Kremlin-linked poisonings

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A missile lights up the night sky in a test in Israel

Israel clinches largest-ever defense deal with Germany

Israel clinches largest-ever defense deal with Germany

Politics11 hours ago02:43 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA, Californien | SpaceX Falcon 9-Raketenstart (2018)

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Politics17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Chilean project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Chilean project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Business20 hours ago03:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage