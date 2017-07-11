 Canada: Wildfire consumes town of Lytton amid heat wave | News | DW | 02.07.2021

Canada: Wildfire consumes town of Lytton amid heat wave

Over 90% of the small town town in British Columbia was destroyed, prompting the evacuation of over 1,000 people. Prior to the fire, Lytton had seen three consecutive days of record high temperatures.

Flames rise in a street in Lytton

Some 1,000 people were forced to flee the town

The small town of Lytton in Canada's British Columbia was destroyed Thursday in a wildfire, as much of the region is in the grips of an extreme heat wave.

The town suffered 62 new fires within 24 hours. Authorities said 90% of Lytton had burned down, including the town center, and more than 1,000 people had been evacuated.

The town lies 260 kilometers (161 miles) northeast of the city of Vancouver.

 

A wildfire burns in the mountains above Lytton, British Columbia

Much of Lytton was destroyed after fires tore through the town

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that an Incident Response Group would go over the situation, and promised assistance. 

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Canadian forces were "ready to support residents as we move forward in the next steps," in a tweet.

 

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening. Mayor Jan Polderman told local media that he saw white smoke on the southern edge of the town and within 15 to 20 minutes, flames had taken over the whole town. 

  • A girl and her mom run through a water park in Alberta on June 28

    Canada's record heat wave — in pictures

    Record-breaking temperatures

    A slew of sudden deaths is being blamed on a record-breaking heatwave sweeping British Columbia and Alberta. Temperatures hit a record high for a third straight day on Tuesday, reaching 49.5 Celsius (121 Fahrenheit) in the village of Lytton.

  • The skyline of Vancouver

    Canada's record heat wave — in pictures

    A surge in sudden deaths

    Police in Vancouver said they had responded to 65 sudden-death calls between Friday and Tuesday. The deaths were still under investigation and many of the deceased were seniors.

  • A person swims at Willow's Beach in Victoria

    Canada's record heat wave — in pictures

    Coroners investigating heat-related deaths

    Between Friday and Monday, amid what officials called "extreme heat," at least 233 people died in British Columbia, or 100 more than the average for a four-day period. "The BC Coroners Service has experienced a significant increase in deaths reported where it is suspected that extreme heat has been contributory," the BC Coroners Service said on Monday.

  • Sprinklers spray water on a horse in Kelowna, British Columbia on June 27

    Canada's record heat wave — in pictures

    A heat wave 'like never before'

    Police redeployed dozens of officers and asked the public to call 911 only for emergencies because heat-related deaths had depleted front-line resources and delayed response times. "Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it,'' Sgt. Steve Addison said. "Our officers are stretched thin."

  • People cool off on the beach in Victoria, British Columbia

    Canada's record heat wave — in pictures

    Last record set in 1937

    British Columbia closed schools and educational institutions due to the record-breaking temperatures. Prior to the weekend, the historical high in Canada was 45 Celsius, set in Saskatchewan in 1937.


Lytton had recorded three consecutive days of record heat prior to the fire. 

On Tuesday, temperatures crossed 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit).

Heat wave warnings have been issued for the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and parts of the Northwest Territories, and now northern Ontario.

 

Western Canada swelters in unprecedented heat

Heatwave in North America

Fires broke out in other parts of British Columbia as well, with lightning igniting some of them.

Hot and dry weather coupled with strong winds have also exacerbated fire conditions on the US West Coast.

Western Canada and the US states of Washington and Oregon have also been sweltering under record temperatures this week, with dozens of deaths being reported

US and Canada scorched by heatwave

