 Canada waste returns home after Philippines′ war threat | News | DW | 29.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Canada waste returns home after Philippines' war threat

More than 60 containers full of garbage have returned to the western shores of Canada after being stranded for years in the Philippines. The incident sparked a diplomatic dispute and the prospect of an armed conflict.

MV Bavaria, a Liberian-flagged container ship commissioned to ship the containers back to Canada, is seen at the Subic Bay Freeport in Zambales Province, the Philippines

A container ship carrying waste that triggered a diplomatic feud between Canada and the Philippines arrived back home in the western Canadian province of British Colombia on Saturday.

The 69 containers arrived at GCT Deltaport, near the city of Vancouver, where the contents are set to be incinerated in the next several days.

The garbage had prompted Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to withdraw diplomats from Canada and threaten the country with war after Canada failed to retrieve the waste by a May 15 deadline.

A Philippine court had ordered the repatriation after it emerged that the garbage had been mislabeled as recyclable plastics before it left Canada in 2013 and 2014.

Canada agreed to take the waste back in late May.

Watch video 13:05

Malaysia, Philippines return trash to countries of origin

Trashy problems

Other Southeast Asian countries have also struck out against several developed countries over their waste disposal in recent months.

In May, Malaysia demanded that the United States, Japan, France, Canada, Australia and Britain retrieve 3,000 tons of garbage.

The problem emerged after China stopped accepting waste last year, leading many other countries to take in the redirected rubbish.

Canada changed its rules on garbage disposal in 2016 to avoid future fall outs like the one with the Philippines.

amp/jlw (Reuters, AFP)

DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Tired of being trashed, Philippines ready to dump garbage in Canada

Philippine President Duterte has given Canada two options for garbage sent to the Philippines years ago: Take it back or watch it wash up on Canadian shores. The countries have been talking trash for over five years. (22.05.2019)  

Philippines ships trash back to Canada after heated row

Tons of garbage exported from Canada to the Philippines years ago is being sent back to its source. This comes as several Asian countries rebel against being used as dumpsites by Western nations. (31.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Malaysia, Philippines return trash to countries of origin  

Related content

Philippinen Protest gegen Müll aus Kanada

Tired of being trashed, Philippines ready to dump garbage in Canada 22.05.2019

Philippine President Duterte has given Canada two options for garbage sent to the Philippines years ago: Take it back or watch it wash up on Canadian shores. The countries have been talking trash for over five years.

Kanada schickt Plastikmüll auf die Philippinen

Philippines ships trash back to Canada after heated row 31.05.2019

Tons of garbage exported from Canada to the Philippines years ago is being sent back to its source. This comes as several Asian countries rebel against being used as dumpsites by Western nations.

Malaysia, Philippines return trash to countries of origin 31.05.2019

Has Southeast Asia become a garbage dump for the rest of the world? Environmental NGOs say that is increasingly the case. Now countries that once had lax regulations to deal with plastic and other waste from abroad are fighting back.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  