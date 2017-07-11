Canada: Trudeau's Liberals projected to win snap election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party is set to win the most seats in Canada's snap election, according to television projections.

With vote counting extending into Tuesday, Trudeau's party didn't get enough votes to secure a majority government against the rival Conservatives, led by Erin O'Toole.

Data from Elections Canada showed the Liberals leading in 156 electoral districts, and the Conservatives leading in 121 districts, with over 96% of ballots counted.

Conservatives say elections have sown deeper divisions

Trudeau needed 170 seats to be able to have a majority government. He called the snap vote to get a clearer indication of how Canadian's viewed his handling of the COVID-19 pandmic. The result shows little change since the 2019 polls.

While a minority government may not have been what he was looking for, Trudeau said in an address to his party: "You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic, and to the brighter days ahead," adding, "what we’ve seen tonight is that millions of Canadians have chosen a progressive plan."

An upbeat O'Toole said the vote and talk of more voting was dividing Canadians. "Tonight Canadians did not give Mr Trudeau the majority mandate he wanted. In fact Canadians sent him back with another minority at the cost of $600-million and deeper divisions in our great country."

Trudeau appears to have taken criticism about the possibility of more polling to heart and said," Canadians do not want to hear about elections anymore."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the last campaign day before the election

What were the main election issues?

The charismatic Trudeau, son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, swept into office in 2015. However, his grip on power was significantly reduced after a second election in the fall of 2019 resulted in a minority government. His image as a modern, anti-discrimination leader suffered after photos surfaced of him in blackface at a university party in 2001.

Another reason the Liberal party leader called for the snap vote was to reinforce the mandate for his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. With over 73.4% of the population vaccinated, Canada ranks among the countries with the highest number of immunized people in the world.

One of the main issues on the campaign trail has been the next step in combating the virus, with Trudeau advocating for an even more robust vaccination campaign, including national mandates. O'Toole has been promoting the use of rapid testing instead.

"This election is about building a better future for our kids and grandkids. That's why we need you to make your voice heard today and vote for the future you want to see," Trudeau tweeted Monday with the hashtag #Forward for Everyone.

O'Toole posted a photo of himself and his wife casting their ballots on Monday. He claims to have a plan "to secure a better life" for Canadians while supporting tax reform and a more aggressive foreign policy toward China.

